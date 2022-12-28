Woman, 78, killed when stolen SUV strikes her vehicle in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police say that a 78-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver who stole an SUV and also struck five other vehicles in West Philadelphia .

The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Fairmount Avenue near 37th Street in Mantua .

Police say the woman was sitting in her SUV when the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the vehicle on the driver’s side. Rescue crews took her to a hospital, where she died.

Surveillance footage below, obtained by news partner NBC10 , shows the Jeep sideswiping two parked vehicles while traveling eastbound, then rolling over in the middle of Fairmount Avenue.

VIDEO WARNING: Graphic content

Authorities say the driver in the Jeep escaped the scene, but officers recovered the vehicle.

There is no initial word on the identity of the suspect.