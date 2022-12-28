ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman, 78, killed when stolen SUV strikes her vehicle in West Philadelphia

By Kyw Staff, Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaUmh_0jwx9rDY00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police say that a 78-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver who stole an SUV and also struck five other vehicles in West Philadelphia .

The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Fairmount Avenue near 37th Street in Mantua .

Police say the woman was sitting in her SUV when the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the vehicle on the driver’s side. Rescue crews took her to a hospital, where she died.

Surveillance footage below, obtained by news partner NBC10 , shows the Jeep sideswiping two parked vehicles while traveling eastbound, then rolling over in the middle of Fairmount Avenue.

VIDEO WARNING: Graphic content

Authorities say the driver in the Jeep escaped the scene, but officers recovered the vehicle.

There is no initial word on the identity of the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for car in fatal hit-and-run that killed 50-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 50-year-old man dead.Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Kensington, on East Lehigh Avenue near Kensington Avenue. They say the driver of a black Dodge Charger, 2015-2020,  struck the pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street.Police released an image of a similar car. They say the actual car connected to the crime has front-end damage.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.Investigators are looking for the vehicle. They also say some car parts were left on the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police investigate "suspicious death" in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday evening. A 62-year-old man was found dead around 5 p.m. in a home on the 900 block of Atwood Road, police say.Authorities say the man's wife found him unresponsive in the bedroom on the second floor. They also say that his head showed signs of trauma.Police have not recovered any weapons but say they have a person in custody. The identity of the person in custody is unknown at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy