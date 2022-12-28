ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
SB Nation

Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool

The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
CBS Sports

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Tottenham could welcome back World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero following his extended rest period. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will undergo a scan for a muscle problem sustained with Uruguay, while forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain out. Aston Villa have their own World Cup winner back in contention in the form...
BBC

Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC

New Years Honours 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion CEO appointed OBE

Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Barber was honoured for services to football. "It's humbling," he said. "It's a team sport and I've always been part of a team, whether it's been playing or part of a professional environment."

