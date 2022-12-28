Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Report: Liverpool 'Serious' About Sofyan Amrabat Transfer & Ready To Make Huge Offer
The Moroccan impressed with his performances at the 2022 World Cup and is also interesting Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Sevilla according to a report.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara
LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could decide tonight's match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.
BBC
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year
Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table. The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have...
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
'Grateful' Ellis Simms delivers classy response after Sunderland loan cut short
Ellis Simms has used his social media to comment on Everton recalling him early from Sunderland.
How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
Sunderland are in urgent need of strikers after losing Ellis Simms. We look at some options.
SB Nation
Erling Haaland Reflect on Special Brace, Goals Expected this Season and more!
Erling Haaland is a special player and he is smart after the match as well. Reflecting on his brace scored in his birth place, the Norwegian star took an emotional route as we tackle that and much more. Haaland on brace in Leeds. “With my father and mother here today,...
Blackpool v Sunderland selected for live international TV
Sunderland are on the TV again, but for most that means it will be a bit of a pain.
SB Nation
Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool
The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
CBS Sports
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Tottenham could welcome back World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero following his extended rest period. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will undergo a scan for a muscle problem sustained with Uruguay, while forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain out. Aston Villa have their own World Cup winner back in contention in the form...
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC
Premiership: Sale Sharks 40-5 Leicester Tigers - Rob du Preez leads home side to bonus-point win
Tries: O'Flaherty, McIntyre, penalty, Ashman, R du Preez Cons: R du Preez 2 Pens: R du Preez 3. Sale Sharks reduced the gap on leaders Saracens to five points as they thrashed reigning champions Leicester Tigers at the AJ Bell Stadium. Sale ran in five tries to record a bonus...
Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski
Klopp was manager of Borussia Dortmund when the German club signed a 21-year-old Lewandowski from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010.
Soccer-Barcelona were prepared to face Espanyol without Lewandowski, says Xavi
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said he is happy that Robert Lewandowski can play against Espanyol after having his suspension overturned by a Spanish court, but added he would have preferred to know of the striker's availability sooner.
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion CEO appointed OBE
Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Barber was honoured for services to football. "It's humbling," he said. "It's a team sport and I've always been part of a team, whether it's been playing or part of a professional environment."
Comments / 0