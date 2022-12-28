ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus vendors eager for sports betting launch

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igoM0_0jwx9pS600

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus restaurant and bars are awaiting the arrival of sports betting in Ohio next week.

Many establishments have been approved to have kiosks in house so guests can place live bets beginning Jan. 1. Mitchell Allen, the owner of Zeno’s in Harrison West, said he thinks this will be a huge boost for business.

“Sports betting is huge right now,” said Allen. “Having the availability for us to make some money off it will be great for business.”

Gambling in Ohio: What to do if you need help

Allen said he’s been preparing to bring sports betting into his restaurant for more than a year, and will have to work with the staff to train the system. Zeno’s already has two kiosks run by Ohio Lottery, and Allen said he will but more if they’re a big hit.

“We are excited about it,” said Allen. “I think it will add another way for people to have fun in the bar and enjoy games they wouldn’t necessarily watch. I’m kind of learning on the go right now but we are waiting to see how it rolls out on the first.”

Around 200 businesses in the state are approved to have kiosks, and guests can place up to $700 in bets each week.

Donerick’s Pub will have betting kiosks at all seven of their locations. They are opening a new location on Henderson road and hope to install a kiosk there, too. General Manager Marianne Lausch said their owner and managers have been taking classes to make sure they are ready for the big day.

Ready for Ohio’s sports gambling launch, online sportsbooks pitch themselves on social media

“Basically when you come up you will have the option to do your sports betting from here. You will still be able to do your keno and your Ohio Lottery, but you’ll be able to do everything from one stop,” Lausch said.

Lausch said since they have been preparing for so long, she said the anticipation feels like Christmas. She thinks it will be a big hit with their customers and she is excited to bring in something new.

“Once the software is installed, we are ready to go. We are just excited about a new way to cater to our customers,” Lausch said. “How convenient is it for everyone to come in, watch the game, order a drink, place their bet all in one seat.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Peach Bowl preview: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Multiple people injured at Bucks Platinum gentleman’s …. Multiple people injured at Bucks Platinum gentleman's club shooting. FULL: Buckeyes talk after 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to …. FULL: Buckeyes talk after 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-31-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-31-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CCwk5p. Teen...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 3 OSU’s defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight without a loss, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone Michigan 66-57 on Saturday. Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar expands with central Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An upscale cocktail bar and lounge honoring the 26th president of the United States is opening a central Ohio location this weekend. The Roosevelt Room in Dublin’s Bridge Park at 6544 Longshore Loop across from the AC Hotel is welcoming guests for the first time on Friday. The opening marks the […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All residents leave Columbus' Latitude Five25 after losing heat on Christmas

All 104 residents of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have vacated their former home as of Friday, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. All residents leave Columbus’ Latitude Five25 after …. All 104 residents of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have vacated their former home as of Friday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover out of Peach Bowl with back spasms

ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State tight end Cade Stover has been transported to local hospital with back spasms after sustaining an injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes game against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Stover landed awkwardly on his back after trying to hurdle a Georgia defender on a catch. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After Christmas crisis, all Latitude Five25 residents have evacuated

All 104 residents of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have vacated their former home as of Friday, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. After Christmas crisis, all Latitude Five25 residents …. All 104 residents of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have vacated their former home as of Friday, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Eastland Mall small business searching for new location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Eastland Mall officially shut its doors on Saturday, a small business that called the mall home is now searching for a new location. “Anthony’s Nu Wave Entertainment” opened in Eastland more than two years ago in July of 2020. Founded by Tony and Tina Fleisher, the small business aimed to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Schmidt’s opens Nationwide Arena location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A historic Columbus restaurant has opened a new location, aiming to serve the city’s hockey fans. Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, established nearly 140 years ago, opened a new location inside Nationwide Arena earlier this month in a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The new location is located on the southwest side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What the Buckeyes said at Ohio State’s Peach Bowl Media Day

ATLANTA (WCMH) — The entire Ohio State team took part in the Peach Bowl media day at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The Buckeyes addressed everything from facing No. 1 Georgia, trying to bounce back after the 22-point loss to Michigan, injury concerns and much more. Head Coach Ryan Day Question: How […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three things to know for Ohio State vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl

Thursday’s press conference with Ryan Day can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is one month removed from playing No. 2 Michigan in its last game, which ended as a 45-23 loss. Next up is the defending national champions and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the college football playoff semifinal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy