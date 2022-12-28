Read full article on original website
LIVE BLOG: #13 Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) in Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! Dominic Miranda here from the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) as it looks for its first ten win season since 2016. Sports Director Ryan Kelly is on the field for this one, but I’ll keep you covered with this LIVE blog. Stay tuned and enjoy!
Florida State fans gather for Cheez It Bowl
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)- It’s bowl game day as the Seminoles take on Oklahoma in the Cheez-it bowl down in Orlando. But back at home Noles fans of all ages are back out on Madison Street taking in one final Noles game for the season, hoping to cap it off with a Win.
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
Florida State fans gather for Cheez-It Bowl. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season. The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city has a place to lay their heads at night.
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes. Add to a large bowl: cream cheese, vanilla, salt, and 1/2 cup guava jam; blend with a hand mixer until smooth. Place crepes on work surface. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crepes, then...
NorthFlora Collective talks post-freeze plant care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for your plants after the weather has passed. Officials say before discarding plants that look badly damaged, first access the damage and consider a few revival steps to get the plant back on track to grow.
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
