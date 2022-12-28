ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Derry Township announces road closures for New Year’s Eve

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township is remaining residents that certain roadways will be closed to traffic this afternoon and evening in and around the square in Hershey on Saturday. Police state that Park Avenue (SR0743) from Chocolate Avenue to East Derry Road already closed at 10:00 am...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge

PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa proposed for Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy