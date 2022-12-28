Read full article on original website
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Importance of PennDOT project emphasized by Harrisburg cyclist death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “One is life is still too many.” That is how PennDOT officials described Tuesday’s bicycle accident. Now they are ready to act. Officials are now pushing to start what they are calling the “reconstruction project of 2023” — a project that has been in the works since 2017. “What we really […]
Derry Township announces road closures for New Year’s Eve
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township is remaining residents that certain roadways will be closed to traffic this afternoon and evening in and around the square in Hershey on Saturday. Police state that Park Avenue (SR0743) from Chocolate Avenue to East Derry Road already closed at 10:00 am...
PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge
PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Amtrak’s trains connecting Pa. stops to New York have major upgrades underway
Amtrak connecting Pa. stops like Pittsburgh to New York will receive some mega upgrades to its trains coming soon. Well, soonish. The upgrades will come in the next few years and reportedly “will transform the travel experience.”. The effort is called Amtrak Airo. It’ll introduce a new train with...
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
Here’s how much tolls are going up on N.J. highways, bridges, tunnels
Arriving with the New Year are toll increases in 2023 on some of the state’s and regions largest toll highways, bridges and tunnels, coming on the heels of hikes in 2020 and 2021. If drivers are left groaning at the news, they have good reason to. The toll increases...
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
1 home destroyed, another damaged after major fire in Spring Township
No injuries were reported.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
Are snow and ice really that dirty?
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
Thousands ring in 2023 watching the strawberry drop in Harrisburg
Thousands of couples, families and friends gathered on a shutdown Market St. in downtown Harrisburg, Pa., on New Year’s Eve to watch a giant strawberry drop and see fireworks at midnight and ring in 2023. With Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams leading the countdown and searchlights scanning the skies people...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
