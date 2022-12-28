ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks is making these changes to the rewards program

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire, Kelly Anne Beile
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGMB ) – Starbucks is making changes to its popular rewards program in the new year, requiring more stars for items like free coffee, lattes, and sandwiches, as first reported by Business Insider . A few drinks will also require fewer stars.

Customers enrolled in the coffee giant’s loyalty program earn “stars” (esentially points) when making purchases, and/or taking part in marketing promotions. Stars can then be redeemed for free coffee, food, and other benefits.

“Today we let our Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada know about some changes coming to the Starbucks Rewards program,” representative Erin Shane Riley told Nexstar Wednesday. “Starting on February 13, 2023, we’re updating how many Stars will be needed to redeem for select Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. and Canada.”

What that means for consumers is that baked goods, coffee and tea will require 100 stars when they used to cost 50. Cold brews, lattes, and hot breakfast items will go from 150 to 200 stars. Sandwiches and salads will jump to 300 stars (previously 200). but some things will be less expensive.

Here’s an outline of the program changes provided by Starbucks:

  • Some of the tier levels for Star award redemptions are changing.
    • 50 Stars is now 100 Stars.
    • 150 Stars is now 200 Stars.
    • 250 Stars is now 300 Stars.
  • Additionally, some items are shifting between tiers, making them easier to earn.
    • Iced coffee (not including Cold Brew beverages) and iced tea (not including iced tea lemonades) is now 100 Stars, down from 150 Stars.
    • Packaged coffee is now 300 Stars, down from 400 Stars.
    • Select merchandise items (the Cold Siren Logo Plastic To-Go Cup, 24 oz. and Siren Logo Plastic Hot Cup, 16 oz.) are now 100 Stars, down from 200 Stars.
  • There is no change to other key Starbucks Rewards benefits.
    • The 25 Star tier level and 400 Star tier level are not changing.
    • There is no change to how members earn Stars.
    • Members are still able to earn Bonus Stars through Double Star Days, games, personalized offers and more at participating stores.
    • Members are still eligible for other Starbucks Rewards benefits including the free Birthday Reward, the Reusable Cup Benefit and free refill(s) of hot or iced brewed coffee and tea in-store.

Further details on the rewards program changes in the U.S. and Canada are now posted on the Starbucks website .

