1 killed in DeKalb County crash

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A crash in DeKalb County killed one person and injured two others Wednesday afternoon.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 40-year-old Alex Hilyer of Ashville was killed when his 2021 Ford Escape collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Florida woman.

Hilyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 4Runner and their passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 176 near County Road 325 at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes of Alabama Highway 176 were blocked near County Road 829 just outside of Collinsville. The road remained closed until just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

