ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with a 'serious but curable form of cancer'

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KX7VC_0jwx9aSR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjz50_0jwx9aSR00
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland delivers remarks during the final meeting of the January 6 committee on December 19, 2022.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced he's been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
  • He said he'll soon begin chemo-immunotherapy and that it's a "serious but curable form of cancer."
  • "Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," he said.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma after several days of tests.

In a statement , Raskin called the disease a "serious but curable form of cancer," and said he would soon begin undergoing chemo-immunotherapy.

"Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," he said.

The congressman, who served on the House January 6 committee, also said he expects to continue working while undergoing treatment but will take steps to reduce exposure to viruses like COVID-19 and the flu.

"In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body's immune system," he said, adding, "I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)."

"I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy," he added. "My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope."

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor who was elected to Congress in 2016, is perhaps best known for his work investigating the Capitol riot and as an impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

And he's no stranger to tragedy — two years ago, he lost his son to suicide just days before the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

"That was a very low moment for me. I wasn't sleeping. I wasn't eating. And I wasn't sure if I would ever really be able to do anything again," he told the New York Times at the beginning of 2022. "And by asking me to be the lead impeachment manager, [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] was telling me that I was still needed."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Vicki NOYB
3d ago

Hoping you recover but not return to politics. One less democrat working is a good thing.

Reply
7
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Black Enterprise

Congressional Black Caucus Expects Rep. James Clyburn to Land No. 4 Rank for House Democrats

As Democrats get set to take minority status, there is a dispute about who is set to be the fourth-ranking member of the party. The Hill reports most in the Congressional Black Caucus “presume the ranking will fall to Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.).,” a 30-year veteran politician who is set to become the assistant leader in the next Congress. Clyburn was paramount in President Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president and his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court and receiving the support of Black voters.
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

802K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy