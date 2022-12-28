Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with a 'serious but curable form of cancer'

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland delivers remarks during the final meeting of the January 6 committee on December 19, 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced he's been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

He said he'll soon begin chemo-immunotherapy and that it's a "serious but curable form of cancer."

"Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," he said.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma after several days of tests.

In a statement , Raskin called the disease a "serious but curable form of cancer," and said he would soon begin undergoing chemo-immunotherapy.

"Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," he said.

The congressman, who served on the House January 6 committee, also said he expects to continue working while undergoing treatment but will take steps to reduce exposure to viruses like COVID-19 and the flu.

"In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body's immune system," he said, adding, "I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)."

"I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy," he added. "My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope."

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor who was elected to Congress in 2016, is perhaps best known for his work investigating the Capitol riot and as an impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

And he's no stranger to tragedy — two years ago, he lost his son to suicide just days before the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

"That was a very low moment for me. I wasn't sleeping. I wasn't eating. And I wasn't sure if I would ever really be able to do anything again," he told the New York Times at the beginning of 2022. "And by asking me to be the lead impeachment manager, [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] was telling me that I was still needed."