Knoxville, TN

District Attorney’s Office revokes bond of suspect in Rural King shooting

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The suspect in the Rural King shooting bond has been revoked Wednesday morning, according to the District Attorney’s Office .

The DA’s Office told WATE Larry McBee’s bond was revoked at the felony bond hearing. McBee was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith , an employee of Rural King, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

He is currently at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

On Dec. 22, deputies responded to a shooting incident in Halls behind the Rural King. According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Smith approached McBee who was allegedly shoplifting ammunition and possibly other items.

McBee reportedly fired at least one shot and Smith was killed at the scene. KCSO said he fled Rural King and Smith was found at the back of the store by officers.

McBee was arrested at 3:38 a.m. on Dec. 23 at a residence on McDonald Road in Knoxville.

The suspect was previously charged with aggravated robbery after a struggle led to a shooting on Oct. 24, according to an arrest report.

The preliminary case hearing is set for Jan. 30.

