Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Boy with one hand asks Santa for toys, ‘not to get bullied’
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF) - A 10-year-old boy in Florida who asked Santa for some toys and to not be bullied got his Christmas wish with the help of a postal carrier and sheriff’s deputies. Camron King, 10, got some new toys for Christmas, including a bow and...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
Mysuncoast.com
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy in South Dakota died from the flu after emergency responders were unable to get to him during a blizzard, his family said. Honor Beauvais was diagnosed with the flu and sent home the day before his death. His grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais,...
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money. Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme. Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After...
Comments / 0