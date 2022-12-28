Read full article on original website
southerntorch.com
A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve
ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
weisradio.com
Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning
First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
WAAY-TV
St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck
A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
WAAY-TV
New Hope police officer recovering after being bit by a dog
A New Hope Police officer is recovering after being bit by a dog. The officer was in a brief vehicle pursuit turned foot pursuit with a suspect, according to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Patterson says the officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when a dog...
WAAY-TV
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
WAAY-TV
U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire
4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
WAFF
MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department investigating death on Charles Drive
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 4,600 block of Charles Drive. Police said the call came in about 5:20 p.m. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police to increase patrols on New Year's Eve
Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol for New Year's Eve. Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Department's DUI Task Force, said drunk driving crashes and deaths are preventable. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter encouraged anyone going out to celebrate the holiday to come up with a plan for...
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
alabamawx.com
All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible
From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Sought For Questioning For Infant’s Death Arrested In Alabama
A Sullivan man who is a person of interest in an infant's death was arrested Dec. 28 in Alabama. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, is in custody at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He will be extradited to Franklin County. Taylor's child, Kastiel, passed away July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
WHNT-TV
Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam
A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
WAAY-TV
Higher-than-usual power bills likely due to recent cold weather, Huntsville Utilities says
The recent bout of extreme cold temperatures in North Alabama could take an even bigger chunk out of your wallet. Huntsville Utilities said many people likely turned their thermostats up during those cold days, which they say will cause a raise in their monthly utility bills. Across the country, the...
southerntorch.com
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
