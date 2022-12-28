ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

southerntorch.com

A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve

ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning

First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
LEESBURG, AL
WAAY-TV

St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck

A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

New Hope police officer recovering after being bit by a dog

A New Hope Police officer is recovering after being bit by a dog. The officer was in a brief vehicle pursuit turned foot pursuit with a suspect, according to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Patterson says the officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when a dog...
NEW HOPE, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire

4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
WAFF

MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police to increase patrols on New Year's Eve

Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol for New Year's Eve. Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Department's DUI Task Force, said drunk driving crashes and deaths are preventable. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter encouraged anyone going out to celebrate the holiday to come up with a plan for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam

A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL

