Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking foggy conditions as we ring in the New Year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once the fog lifts and the clouds clear, skies will go from mainly cloudy in the morning to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. New Year’s Day will be dry, and afternoon highs will be rather warm for the first day of 2023, in the 70s. Light to calm winds will prevail through the day and night. Lows Sunday night will hover in the 50s under mainly clear skies.
Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says
Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
Rain today, patchy dense fog tonight into Sunday, and potential severe storms Tuesday
CLANTON – Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the state through this afternoon. No severe weather will occur. Although isolated showers are possible after sunset, most precipitation will have ended. Patchy dense fog is forecast to develop later this evening and continue into Sunday morning. Use caution while driving tonight and allow plenty of time to reach your destination, as visibilities may be near zero in spots. A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will occur and possibly higher amounts in spots. Localized flooding is a threat Tuesday into Wednesday. Concerning severe weather, a couple of strong storms may occur Monday afternoon across the southern half of the state and west of I-65, but confidence is low. Widespread severe storms will not occur. On Tuesday, a broken line of thunderstorms is forecast to move across Alabama from afternoon into the overnight hours. The SPC has outlooked almost the entire state in a risk for severe weather. The final disturbance will produce statewide rainfall on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
Severe storms are possible today, Saturday, and next Tuesday
CLANTON – A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama over the next six days. Today, a line of thunderstorms will move into the western portions of the state sometime between late morning and early afternoon, followed by an area of moderate to heavy rainfall for several hours. The atmosphere will be most unstable in the southwestern portions of the state, where a few severe storms are possible. Damaging straight-line winds and a couple of tornadoes are the main threats. Remember, severe weather, including tornadoes, occur in Marginal Risk areas, just not as widespread as the other risk categories. This system will be...
Severe weather possible across Alabama next week
Another round of potentially severe storms is in the forecast for Alabama next week. Several rounds of rain aren’t out of the question from Monday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service said Tuesday is the most likely day for strong to severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front.
WHNT-TV
Rain for the first part of Saturday
Heading into Saturday morning the second round of rain will move through the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most of this activity will be on the lighter side, but pocket of heavy rain is possible. Rain activity will end from west to east during the afternoon hours....
alabamawx.com
The Wednesday Afternoon Weather Report — One More Full Day of Nice Weather
As we’re crossing over to the 4 pm hour on this fine Wednesday afternoon, skies were sunny across the northern half of the area, while some clouds have move in from the south over the southern half of Central Alabama. The 3 pm roundup showed temperatures were in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area. Alexander City was the cool spot at 58 degrees. Demopolis was the warm spot at 66 degrees. Birmingham was at 61 degrees.
Alabama plumbers experience busy week after extreme cold
Plumbers were kept extra busy over the last week as winter weather overtook the Tennessee Valley.
wvtm13.com
Warmer weather expected the rest of the week; rain this weekend
Warmer weather is on the way with a nice warming trend expected this week! Check the video forecast for the latest. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound close to 50 degrees this afternoon allowing any road issues across North Alabama to fully resolve. Temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down with 30s by early in the evening.
WAAY-TV
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
Will roads freeze again tonight?
Temperatures will drop below freezing once again and anything that does not melt or evaporate will likely re-freeze Tuesday night.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
wvtm13.com
Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
thebamabuzz.com
List of Alabama NYE 2022 “drops”: including a Moonpie, squirrel, sausage, marlin, vinyl record + more
Move over Times Square Ball Drop—in Alabama we’ve got all kinds of New Year’s Eve “drops” ranging from a Moonpie to a squirrel. Since New Year’s Eve 2008, Mobile has been dropping a 12-foot-tall electronic MoonPie from the 34-story RSA BankTrust. Over 50,000 people regularly attend this pre-Mardi Gras celebration.
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
apr.org
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
thebamabuzz.com
11 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Woodruff at 205-601-9054 or email...
Comments / 0