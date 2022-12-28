Will Bill O'Brien return to Alabama football? Could he join NFL's Patriots? What he said

NEW ORLEANS ― Bill O'Brien's two-year contract runs through Feb. 28, 2023, so questions as to what's next for the Alabama football offensive coordinator have begun to arise.

Some reports have linked him to the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, O'Brien said he hasn't been in contact with anyone from the Patriots or any other NFL team.

O'Brien was also asked if he had any interest in returning to UA.

"I love it here," O'Brien said. "I love my experience here. I am very focused on this game coming up. Whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place. Really just focused on this game and doing a good of job as I can with the players and coaching staff to have a productive offense on Saturday."

SUGAR BOWL:Alabama football freshmen who can use Sugar Bowl as springboard into 2023

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:What we saw inside Alabama football's practice Wednesday ahead of the Sugar Bowl

Alabama (10-2) will face Kansas State (10-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) in the Sugar Bowl.

O'Brien has been Alabama's offensive coordinator for two seasons. He joined the Crimson Tide in 2021 after he was fired from his role as general manager and coach of the Houston Texans.

O'Brien has worked as Alabama's quarterbacks coach as well, instructing Bryce Young in a season the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy. O'Brien has had a top-10 scoring offense in each of his two seasons.

"It's kind of that time of year when things come up and things pop up," O'Brien said. "I haven't spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there. I wish them well in their last however many games they have left. We're very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability."