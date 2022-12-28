Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints Pass Defense Must Shut Down Big-Play Eagles Attack
New Orleans may not have to contend with explosive Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, but must still find a way to contain Philadelphia's other big-play weapons in a crucial Week 17 matchup.
Auburn DL Colby Wooden: NFL Draft scouting report, prediction, analysis
Auburn continues to be well represented in this year’s draft, as Colby Wooden has thrown his name into the mix.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
KRQE News 13
Celtics look to continue winning ways when they face Nuggets
The Boston Celtics will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in the first game on the 2023 calendar for each team. Boston ended 2022 with a seven-game homestand in which it dropped the first three games — two to Orlando and one to Indiana — and then won the next four. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla missed the last two games with corneal abrasions. Damon Stoudamire filled in during Mazzulla’s absence.
Jazz, Heat aim to shake off disappointing defeats
Two teams looking to end the year on a good note after taking disappointing losses Friday night will square off on Saturday when the Utah Jazz face the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City. The New Year’s Eve contest gives the teams a quick opportunity for a positive outcome after...
Pacers face defensive buzzsaw of Clippers
The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Indianapolis on Saturday in a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup. Indiana looks for its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games as it continues a home stretch. The Pacers are playing the third of four straight at home, a run that will include eight of 10 overall in Indianapolis.
Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.
Atrisco Heritage looking to make noise in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the high school basketball season rolls into 2023, Atrisco Heritage Academy has established itself as a true contender for the boys’ 5A title. The Jaguars are going into the Albuquerque Metro Tournament with a 10-1 record and ranked as the second-top team in the state. Steve Heredia took over as head […]
Zion Williamson, Pelicans try to extend streak vs. 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves by five points with less than three minutes remaining Wednesday night. That’s when guard CJ McCollum gave a message to star forward Zion Williamson. “CJ looked at me and said, ‘You want to be great? This is the moment to do...
Wizards put winning streak up against Magic
The suddenly surging Washington Wizards will carry a three-game winning streak into the first date of a four-game road swing when they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday. Washington, which lost 10 straight from Nov. 30-Dec. 18, has since rebounded to win four of its last five games. Highlighted by...
