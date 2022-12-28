Read full article on original website
What is Missouri’s minimum wage for 2023?
Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the 2023 year.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers
Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
Washington Examiner
2023 to bring tax cut, minimum wage increase in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Missourians will pay less in state taxes in 2023 and some will get a voter-approved wage increase. The state’s income tax will be reduced from 5.3% to 4.9% under Senate Bill 3. It was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in October. The minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour.
showmeprogress.com
Because I are an education expert
I’ve heard the arguments, and examined the data. I am convinced it is time for school choice in Missouri. No child should be confined to a failing school simply because of his/her zip code. The only decision makers for where a child should be educated are the parents. Some...
Bold Prediction: Missouri Makes Record Investment in Education
Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Time is running out for Missourians to get their personal property taxes paid before the Dec. 31 deadline. Whether you choose to drop off your property taxes in person, drop box, by phone or online, you have until 11:59 pm Saturday night to avoid any extra penalties. Friday is the last day to The post Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kansascitymag.com
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
kmmo.com
WESTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI COLLECTS NEARLY $7.7 MILLION IN CIVIL AND CRIMINAL ACTIONS IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore announced today that the Western District of Missouri collected $7,691,991 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $5,422,014 was collected in criminal actions and $2,269,977 was collected in civil actions. Additionally, the Western District of Missouri worked with other U.S. Attorney’s...
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Adult use timeline for cannabis regulation
The Division of Cannabis Regulation of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) created an adult use timeline, giving residents a vision of dates and what will come from Amendment 3 in regard to micro businesses and their application process. 2023. • Beginning Jan. 7 — personal cultivation...
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
KOMU
After three bruising years, hospitals foresee financial strain
After facing myriad challenges over the last three years, many hospitals are coping with financial struggles that began during the pandemic and have been exacerbated by recent inflation. Among these concerns is the fact that reimbursement payments to hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid have not been keeping up with the...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri can lead the way to a food secure future for all
In a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, Missouri can be a powerful leader in making sure every Missourian is food secure. At its core, food security means no child goes to bed hungry and no adult must choose between buying needed medicine and putting food on the family table.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Your grocery shopping in Kansas will be a little cheaper starting Jan. 1. Here’s why
This won’t be the last time Kansans will see a drop in their grocery bill
