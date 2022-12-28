ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kjluradio.com

Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
Washington Examiner

2023 to bring tax cut, minimum wage increase in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Missourians will pay less in state taxes in 2023 and some will get a voter-approved wage increase. The state’s income tax will be reduced from 5.3% to 4.9% under Senate Bill 3. It was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in October. The minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour.
showmeprogress.com

Because I are an education expert

I’ve heard the arguments, and examined the data. I am convinced it is time for school choice in Missouri. No child should be confined to a failing school simply because of his/her zip code. The only decision makers for where a child should be educated are the parents. Some...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Time is running out for Missourians to get their personal property taxes paid before the Dec. 31 deadline. Whether you choose to drop off your property taxes in person, drop box, by phone or online, you have until 11:59 pm Saturday night to avoid any extra penalties. Friday is the last day to The post Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

Adult use timeline for cannabis regulation

The Division of Cannabis Regulation of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) created an adult use timeline, giving residents a vision of dates and what will come from Amendment 3 in regard to micro businesses and their application process. 2023. • Beginning Jan. 7 — personal cultivation...
KOMU

After three bruising years, hospitals foresee financial strain

After facing myriad challenges over the last three years, many hospitals are coping with financial struggles that began during the pandemic and have been exacerbated by recent inflation. Among these concerns is the fact that reimbursement payments to hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid have not been keeping up with the...
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri can lead the way to a food secure future for all

In a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, Missouri can be a powerful leader in making sure every Missourian is food secure. At its core, food security means no child goes to bed hungry and no adult must choose between buying needed medicine and putting food on the family table.
