FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church Sends 25,000 Pound Shipment of Supplies to Ukraine
A Johnson City church is sending 25-thousand pounds in medical supplies and aid to help the people of Ukraine. This is the fourth shipment from The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church, who have seen a tremendous outpouring of support from people and businesses in the community. Some of the important items...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Discovery Center Hosts Annual New Year's Eve Extravaganza
At the Discovery Center, New Year's Eve is celebrated with an international twist. Ukraine, Turkey, and South Korea all shared the stage at this year's New Year's Eve Extravaganza -- an annual event by the center. Three "balloon drops" were held in-place of the traditional ball drop -- with one for each country.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Take Down Watertown in New Years Eve Matinee, Gjurich Scores 300th Career Goal
On Saturday, the Binghamton Black Bears outpaced the Watertown Wolves with a 7-3 win in a special New Years Eve game which kicked off at 5 p.m. The highlight of the night happened with just two minutes left in the 2nd period, when Tyler Gjurich tallied his 300th career goal to make it 5-2 Binghamton. Nikita Ivashkin notched a hattrick, while Tyson Kirkby added two goals.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Frozen in Time Ball Drop" Draws Young Crowd to Animal Adventure Park
For a few hours, Animal Adventure Park was transported to a magical setting in its annual "Frozen in Time Ball Drop." Ushering in the new year were two "princesses" -- Anna and Elsa -- who sung songs and danced with the children around them. By noon, the ball drop began -- 12 hours early.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Announce Interim Coach, Wins Big in First Game
The Binghamton Black Bears announced on December 29th that Head Coach Gary Gill has taken a leave of absence from the team-- and that Brant Sherwood will be taking over as interim coach in the meantime. "Gary did an incredible job recruiting a very strong roster, and we are excited...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Valley Boy's Basketball Wins CV Christmas Tournament Over Whitney Point
Chenango Valley is the CV Christmas tourney champs after beating Whitney Point 67-49. Chase Hanyon led with 21, Jeter King scored 16.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oxford Girl's Basketball Soars Past Harpursville at Home
Oxford came into the week ranked fourth in NYS Class D and then scored 30 points in the third quarter to soar past Harpursville, 58-36. Madalyn Barrows scored a game-high 18, Ella Kelsey poured in 15.
