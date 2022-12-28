ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Discovery Center Hosts Annual New Year's Eve Extravaganza

At the Discovery Center, New Year's Eve is celebrated with an international twist. Ukraine, Turkey, and South Korea all shared the stage at this year's New Year's Eve Extravaganza -- an annual event by the center. Three "balloon drops" were held in-place of the traditional ball drop -- with one for each country.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Take Down Watertown in New Years Eve Matinee, Gjurich Scores 300th Career Goal

On Saturday, the Binghamton Black Bears outpaced the Watertown Wolves with a 7-3 win in a special New Years Eve game which kicked off at 5 p.m. The highlight of the night happened with just two minutes left in the 2nd period, when Tyler Gjurich tallied his 300th career goal to make it 5-2 Binghamton. Nikita Ivashkin notched a hattrick, while Tyson Kirkby added two goals.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Announce Interim Coach, Wins Big in First Game

The Binghamton Black Bears announced on December 29th that Head Coach Gary Gill has taken a leave of absence from the team-- and that Brant Sherwood will be taking over as interim coach in the meantime. "Gary did an incredible job recruiting a very strong roster, and we are excited...
BINGHAMTON, NY

