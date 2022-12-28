Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man steals several items from apartment complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning. The theft occurred at the Intro Apartments, located at 2075 W. 25th St., according to a department Facebook post. This is in...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post. “It is officers like her that keep a close...
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
newsnet5
Cleveland tenants cope with no heat, flooding, no water service, now ordered to vacate
CLEVELAND — Four dozen tenants living at the Edgewater Park Manor Apartments in Cleveland report they've been dealing with a series of major issues for weeks, which now has them facing an order to vacate complex. June Lloyd told News 5 the complex now has no heat, no water...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Family reflects on NYE tragedy, warns others against celebratory gunfire
As New Year's Eve approaches, law enforcement is reminding residents of the dangers of celebratory gunfire.
'Look what I'm doing for you!': Parma woman walks for nurses after miraculous recovery
PARMA, Ohio — A walk can lead you anywhere, but it's the walks with meaning that take you exactly where you're meant to go. Two years ago, Destiny Pawlus wasn't walking anywhere. A virus called Guillain-Barre syndrome attacked her nervous system just weeks before her wedding. Then, after arriving at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, she was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
iheart.com
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
‘Heroes’: Euclid police officers rescue elderly couple from Christmas Eve fire
Two Euclid police officers helped rescue an elderly couple from a Christmas Eve house fire, FOX 8 has learned.
Ohio mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Dog rescued from Lake Erie
LORAIN, Ohio — A dog from Ohio found himself in a dangerous and cold situation but firefighters answered the call to rescue the stranded pup. Diesel got out of the yard at the Lorain, Ohio, home of Tom Kolesar. The miniature bulldog and another dog climbed over a snowdrift...
cleveland19.com
Fire damages several apartments in Euclid, displaces multiple residents
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartments were destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire and 11 residents were displaced, said Euclid firefighters. Firefighters were called out to the complex in the 22000 block of Fox Ave. around 2:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming through the roof of a...
Police respond to a rash of vehicle thefts, attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Edgewater Drive. A female resident of an Edgewater Drive condominium development called the police department at 7:38 a.m. on Dec. 19 to report her vehicle was missing from the parking lot. Grand theft vehicle: Lake Avenue. A resident of a condominium at Lake...
