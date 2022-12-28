ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022

Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA releases pictures of crumbling, rusted staircase at JFK/UMass station

The MBTA has released pictures of a staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station that was closed last month after inspectors found critical structural issues. In late November, fencing was erected to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs were also put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Rockslide Closes Merrimack, New Hampshire, Premium Outlet

The Merrimack Premium Outlets shopping area was closed Wednesday morning after a rockslide behind the shopping area also affected the gas line into the building. The Merrimack Fire Department said they responded to the rockslide behind the shopping area's building 4 just after 7 a.m. The area was evacuated and the gas shut off as Liberty Utilities and Eversource worked to make repairs.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning

NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
NEEDHAM, MA

