Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WCVB
Electrical problem forces MBTA to pull several Orange Line cars out of service
MEDFORD, Mass. — Orange Line riders will experience longer waits between trains after MBTA officials said an electrical problem was found on several of the line's cars. MBTA officials said the issue was discovered during a routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle. "An engineer identified a failure in...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Boston Dad Busted Trying To Board Flight At Logan Airport With Loaded Gun: DA
Police arrested a 36-year-old Boston man this week after he tried to board a flight at Logan International Airport with a loaded pistol, authorities said. His young child was with him when he was handcuffed. Lorenzo Beechman faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license (third o…
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
WCVB
MBTA releases pictures of crumbling, rusted staircase at JFK/UMass station
The MBTA has released pictures of a staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station that was closed last month after inspectors found critical structural issues. In late November, fencing was erected to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs were also put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
Rockslide Closes Merrimack, New Hampshire, Premium Outlet
The Merrimack Premium Outlets shopping area was closed Wednesday morning after a rockslide behind the shopping area also affected the gas line into the building. The Merrimack Fire Department said they responded to the rockslide behind the shopping area's building 4 just after 7 a.m. The area was evacuated and the gas shut off as Liberty Utilities and Eversource worked to make repairs.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
Boston man charged with bringing loaded gun to Logan Airport Terminal A security
BOSTON — A Boston man was held without bail after prosecutors said he attempted to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday. The discovery was made at around 7:15 p.m. by TSA officials at the security checkpoint at Terminal A, where Delta flights depart and arrive.
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
whdh.com
No bail for Boston man accused of bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after prosecutors say he tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged in East Boston Boston Municipal...
WCVB
For a new year, some classic New England images
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Classic New England images captured by our exceptionally talented Chronicle videographers over the years. Happy New Year from the Chronicle crew.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
Comments / 0