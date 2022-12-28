Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
Related
'Travesty': Mayor furious as Hammond, Indiana's only hospital prepares to permanently close
"Would you want to be gasping for breath for 10 to 15 minutes extra when you have a hospital right here, that's been here for 120 years."
CBS News
Appeals court gives green light for Franciscan Health to close ER in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a lower court order and gave the green light for the hospital to close. The hospital had planned to close at the end of the year Saturday and will now do so. In a statement, the hospital said:
Northwest Indiana hospital's ER department closes
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has lost his fight to keep the emergency room at the Franciscan Health hospital open. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order and now the ER is closed as of today as originally planned.
Judge upholds ruling that Franciscan Health may not close its ER in Hammond, Indiana
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- A judge has upheld a ruling that Franciscan Health may not shut down its hospital in Hammond, Indiana in at the end of the year as planned.Franciscan Health announced in November that it planned to end in-patient services and its emergency department, effective Saturday, Dec. 31.The City of Hammond filed a lawsuit, pointing out that the hospital had said last year that it planned to downsize – but keep its emergency department open. The hospital at the time also said it planned to maintain a limited number of hospital beds for short stays, as well...
warricknews.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
NW Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box closing due to hospital ER closure
One of Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Boxes is now closed, but the organization says there are several others nearby.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
WGNtv.com
Hammond hospital ordered to keep ER running another 9 months
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana hospital must keep its emergency room open past the end of the year after a judge sided with the City of Hammond. The hospital was days away from closing its doors, an announcement made in early November when a judge ordered the hospital to keep its emergency services operational for another nine months.
‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School
WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville Town Council finalizes new district map
The Merrillville Town Council has finalized its new council districts, but not without some debate. The new map attempts to re-balance the districts' populations, by lowering the number of residents in ward 5, while raising the populations of wards 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ward 3 is the only one that remains unchanged.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
KFVS12
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
25newsnow.com
Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in
(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
blockclubchicago.org
End Of Cash Bail Will Move Forward In Chicago Despite Downstate Judge’s Ruling, Officials Say
CHICAGO — The Illinois SAFE-T Act will still go into effect Jan. 1 in Chicago and Cook County despite a downstate judge’s ruling that struck down parts of it. In a Wednesday ruling, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington sided with various sheriffs and prosecutors who claimed the pretrial release provision of the law was unconstitutional. Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law in 2021.
Kankakee judge rules portion of Illinois SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
States attorneys in 65 Illinois counties had challenged the new law in a hearing last week.
panoramanow.com
Valparaiso Indiana Changes Recycling Policies
The City of Valparaiso’s Common Council approved amendments to Chapter 53 of the City’s Municipal Code which concerns the regulation of refuse and recycling collections. This ordinance addresses commercial and residential recycling. The last day of commercial recycling services at your location will be on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Hammond Hospital to Move Forward With Closing Emergency Room Saturday
The Indiana Court of Appeals has granted an emergency motion, overturning a lower court's ruling and allowing Franciscan Health Hammond to move forward with closing its emergency room Saturday as planned. In a statement, Franciscan Alliance, which operates the hospital, said it doesn't expect that the emergency room's closure will...
warricknews.com
Franciscan asks judge to lift mandate to continue operating Hammond ER
HAMMOND — Franciscan Alliance is claiming that it cannot safely operate the emergency room at its Hammond hospital after Saturday, notwithstanding a judge's order it continue doing so for an additional nine months. In court documents filed Wednesday, Franciscan Health Hammond asked Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent to lift...
hometownnewsnow.com
County Government Looking to Fill Board Appointments
(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Council is looking for citizens to fill appointments to boards of various types. La Porte County Public Library Board of Trustees, 4-year term, applicant must have lived in district for at least 2 years. Michigan City Public Library Board of Trustees,...
Minimum Wage in Illinois Set to Increase in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois will be going up in the new year. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state will rise from $12 an hour to $13 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
Comments / 0