Hammond, IN

CBS Chicago

Judge upholds ruling that Franciscan Health may not close its ER in Hammond, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- A judge has upheld a ruling that Franciscan Health may not shut down its hospital in Hammond, Indiana in at the end of the year as planned.Franciscan Health announced in November that it planned to end in-patient services and its emergency department, effective Saturday, Dec. 31.The City of Hammond filed a lawsuit, pointing out that the hospital had said last year that it planned to downsize – but keep its emergency department open. The hospital at the time also said it planned to maintain a limited number of hospital beds for short stays, as well...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
WGNtv.com

Hammond hospital ordered to keep ER running another 9 months

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana hospital must keep its emergency room open past the end of the year after a judge sided with the City of Hammond. The hospital was days away from closing its doors, an announcement made in early November when a judge ordered the hospital to keep its emergency services operational for another nine months.
HAMMOND, IN
Block Club Chicago

‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School

WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville Town Council finalizes new district map

The Merrillville Town Council has finalized its new council districts, but not without some debate. The new map attempts to re-balance the districts' populations, by lowering the number of residents in ward 5, while raising the populations of wards 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ward 3 is the only one that remains unchanged.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in

(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
ILLINOIS STATE
blockclubchicago.org

End Of Cash Bail Will Move Forward In Chicago Despite Downstate Judge’s Ruling, Officials Say

CHICAGO — The Illinois SAFE-T Act will still go into effect Jan. 1 in Chicago and Cook County despite a downstate judge’s ruling that struck down parts of it. In a Wednesday ruling, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington sided with various sheriffs and prosecutors who claimed the pretrial release provision of the law was unconstitutional. Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Valparaiso Indiana Changes Recycling Policies

The City of Valparaiso’s Common Council approved amendments to Chapter 53 of the City’s Municipal Code which concerns the regulation of refuse and recycling collections. This ordinance addresses commercial and residential recycling. The last day of commercial recycling services at your location will be on Friday, December 30, 2022.
VALPARAISO, IN
warricknews.com

Franciscan asks judge to lift mandate to continue operating Hammond ER

HAMMOND — Franciscan Alliance is claiming that it cannot safely operate the emergency room at its Hammond hospital after Saturday, notwithstanding a judge's order it continue doing so for an additional nine months. In court documents filed Wednesday, Franciscan Health Hammond asked Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent to lift...
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

County Government Looking to Fill Board Appointments

(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Council is looking for citizens to fill appointments to boards of various types. La Porte County Public Library Board of Trustees, 4-year term, applicant must have lived in district for at least 2 years. Michigan City Public Library Board of Trustees,...
LA PORTE, IN
NBC Chicago

Minimum Wage in Illinois Set to Increase in 2023

The minimum wage in Illinois will be going up in the new year. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state will rise from $12 an hour to $13 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
ILLINOIS STATE

