The Raiders decision to bench Derek Carr, while technically still a part of the AFC’s playoff picture, created quite the buzz around the NFL this week. It also led to a slew of questions about the team’s vision, for both this season and beyond. Are the Raiders throwing in the towel with many teams to pass in the standings, and only two playoff berths up for grabs? Is a rebuild on the horizon in Las Vegas? If so, could Davante Adams be on the trading block just one year after a blockbuster deal reunited him with Carr, one of his buddies from college?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO