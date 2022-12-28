Read full article on original website
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
McGlinchey's recent strides to be tested vs. Raiders' Crosby
SANTA CLARA — Mike McGlinchey will be facing one of his biggest challenges on Sunday when the 49ers face off against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The veteran right tackle will line up across from Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will be doing everything possible to bring 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to the ground. Crosby, a two-time Pro Bowler, already has racked up 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 15 contests.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight
Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
Five potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Did the Raiders just drive Derek Carr out of Las Vegas?. That could very well be the case. Following the 31-year-old’s benching ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, plenty of speculation has risen about Carr’s future with the Silver and Black, who drafted him out of Fresno State in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea
You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback Justin Fields this season. Would he take the Year 2 leap necessary to prove he's a franchise quarterback? Did new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles want to center their rebuild around him? Would the Bears be back in the QB market in the offseason?
Why Bears won't trade for Davante Adams
The Raiders decision to bench Derek Carr, while technically still a part of the AFC’s playoff picture, created quite the buzz around the NFL this week. It also led to a slew of questions about the team’s vision, for both this season and beyond. Are the Raiders throwing in the towel with many teams to pass in the standings, and only two playoff berths up for grabs? Is a rebuild on the horizon in Las Vegas? If so, could Davante Adams be on the trading block just one year after a blockbuster deal reunited him with Carr, one of his buddies from college?
Players That Bear Watching: Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt
Currently, the Bears have the second pick in the upcoming draft and a lot of organizational-defining decisions to make. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of what they do with the second pick, it’s likely the Bears will take an offensive player in the first round. Whether it’s an offensive tackle or a primary receiving target, the Bears need to focus on rebuilding an inept offense.
LaVine plays waiting game for Bulls' last-second shots
Zach LaVine is a team player. He’s also a competitor. So what it’s like for those dueling dynamics to co-exist as LaVine watched DeMar DeRozan’s number get called again for a potential game-winning shot in the Chicago Bulls’ 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?. “It’s not...
Looking back at Bulls' 5 most significant moments of 2022
The Chicago Bulls’ most recent calendar year was no walk in the park. Nor was it boring. No, the stretch run of the 2021-22 campaign, 2022 offseason and start to the 2022-23 season has offered plenty of intrigue, as well as moments good, bad and in between. With New...
Tyler Biadasz has high ankle sprain
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz‘s ankle injury did not look good Thursday night. He needed a cart to get to the training room after DeMarcus Walker accidentally rolled the back of Biadasz’s right ankle late in the third quarter. Biadasz returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and a...
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers
It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Claypool motivated by 'valuable' pick Bears traded for him
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool is fully aware of what the Bears gave up to acquire him in a trade deadline deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He knows the early returns haven't been there, but he knows the future is bright for him, quarterback Justin Fields, and the rest of the offense.
Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position
The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future. McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general... The post Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
