The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

McGlinchey's recent strides to be tested vs. Raiders' Crosby

SANTA CLARA — Mike McGlinchey will be facing one of his biggest challenges on Sunday when the 49ers face off against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The veteran right tackle will line up across from Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will be doing everything possible to bring 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to the ground. Crosby, a two-time Pro Bowler, already has racked up 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 15 contests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
VolunteerCountry

VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.  The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Five potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023

Did the Raiders just drive Derek Carr out of Las Vegas?. That could very well be the case. Following the 31-year-old’s benching ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, plenty of speculation has risen about Carr’s future with the Silver and Black, who drafted him out of Fresno State in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea

You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback Justin Fields this season. Would he take the Year 2 leap necessary to prove he's a franchise quarterback? Did new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles want to center their rebuild around him? Would the Bears be back in the QB market in the offseason?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears won't trade for Davante Adams

The Raiders decision to bench Derek Carr, while technically still a part of the AFC’s playoff picture, created quite the buzz around the NFL this week. It also led to a slew of questions about the team’s vision, for both this season and beyond. Are the Raiders throwing in the towel with many teams to pass in the standings, and only two playoff berths up for grabs? Is a rebuild on the horizon in Las Vegas? If so, could Davante Adams be on the trading block just one year after a blockbuster deal reunited him with Carr, one of his buddies from college?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Players That Bear Watching: Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

Currently, the Bears have the second pick in the upcoming draft and a lot of organizational-defining decisions to make. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of what they do with the second pick, it’s likely the Bears will take an offensive player in the first round. Whether it’s an offensive tackle or a primary receiving target, the Bears need to focus on rebuilding an inept offense.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tyler Biadasz has high ankle sprain

Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz‘s ankle injury did not look good Thursday night. He needed a cart to get to the training room after DeMarcus Walker accidentally rolled the back of Biadasz’s right ankle late in the third quarter. Biadasz returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and a...
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers

It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position

The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future. McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general... The post Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

