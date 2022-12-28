First responders provide safety tips before you head out on the ice

Read full article on original website
Light magnified through snow globe cause of small fire in Easthampton
Easthampton firefighters were called to an apartment complex Thursday for a report of smoke inside one of the apartments.
westernmassnews.com
Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
Space heater cause of deadly Brimfield fire
The Brimfield Fire Chief, State Fire Marshall and District Attorney announced Thursday that the accidental cause of the last week's deadly fire was a space heater.
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
westernmassnews.com
Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. MSCPA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter look to place pets from Texas, Kentucky. Updated: 23 hours ago. The animals will be available for adoption after their 48-hour quarantine. Nashes...
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Two car accident in Orange
A two car crash in Orange is messing up traffic says Orange Fire Rescue.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Hampden County now at low risk for community spread of COVID-19
The community spread of Covid-19 has changed within the last few days.
westernmassnews.com
A Damp but Mild New Year’s Eve, Warmer Air Continues into 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last few days have been very mild, and that continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s throughout Western Mass. Saturday, our high reached 52 degrees in Springfield, about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year. We are, however on the wet side today, as we have been dealing with light to steady showers all day. With showers, low clouds, and areas of fog, we are also dealing with reduced visibility tonight. If you plan to be out tonight, you must drive carefully with reduced visibility, and rain showers. Showers and mild temperatures look to continue into the overnight. You will need the umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor new year’s celebrations tonight, but the good news is, temperatures will remain mild throughout the overnight, only getting down into the middle and upper 40′s.
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.
westernmassnews.com
Mild And Rainy To Close Out 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Years Eve!. Record warmth occurred Yesterday across southern New England with many towns and cities tying or breaking records! Westover in Chicopee set a new daily high of 60 yesterday afternoon, breaking the old record of 59 set in 1948. Today, New Years Eve...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual First Night
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Night in Northampton brought thousands from all over the area to the streets of downtown Northampton. This year 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area welcomed guests to celebrate the new year in person. From fireworks to free hot chocolate, folks are...
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
