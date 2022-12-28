ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Federal aid available for November tornado victims

(KTEN) — It's been almost two months since the destruction of the November 4 tornadoes that swept across northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. The Small Business Administration is now stepping in to help those who suffered damages from the storms. The assistance being offered includes almost $1.2 million in...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
LOUISIANA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTUL

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission updates and upgrades in 2022

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - As 2022 comes to a close, multiple agencies across Oklahoma are sharing their yearly achievements and future goals, including the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. According to a press release from the OESC, the commission achieved a great deal in 2022 including the launch of an updated VerifyOK...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
CUMBERLAND, ME
tulsapeople.com

Fighting Oklahoma’s food deserts

On Nov. 22, Hunger Free Oklahoma was awarded $14.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — the largest Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program grant ever recorded. The GusNIP grant will provide critical funding toward expanding Double Up Oklahoma programs into more farmers markets and grocery stores in areas across the state where access to fresh, nutritious food is severely limited.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
ARKANSAS STATE
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application

Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
ARKANSAS STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy