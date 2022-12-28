ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Big Country News

Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study

BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Idaho

Do we need to keep repeating this electric car transition isn’t going to work? Last year, during the dead of winter, I wrote a story about an EV that died on an exit ramp in Ada County on a cold day. A state trooper had to share the story over lunch. You can argue it wouldn’t happen if we had more charging stations. Keep in mind, much of the nation’s energy grid nearly collapsed during a cold snap Christmas weekend. You can make a pitch for wind and solar, but there won’t be enough in the way of these technologies for decades to come (if ever) to support the transition.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day

The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

USDA awards funding for 12 renewable energy projects in southern Idaho

In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy and combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho, said USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto in a press release. The projects, overseen by businesses and...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Saturday evening's online weather update {12/31/2022}

It’s estimated that 49% of accidents will involve drunk drivers. A toll that will not just effect drivers, but paramedics, police officers, and fire departments as well. This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp.
MINIDOKA, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tips for a successful lawn and garden

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For garden lovers across Idaho, the winter can be a bleak time as you watch and wait to see what will survive the cold Intermountain West winter. Having perennial plants can make preparations for spring much easier in your yard and garden, but the big question is what will actually survive the colder months?
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
IDAHO STATE

