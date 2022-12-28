Read full article on original website
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
UPDATE: Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Idaho
Do we need to keep repeating this electric car transition isn’t going to work? Last year, during the dead of winter, I wrote a story about an EV that died on an exit ramp in Ada County on a cold day. A state trooper had to share the story over lunch. You can argue it wouldn’t happen if we had more charging stations. Keep in mind, much of the nation’s energy grid nearly collapsed during a cold snap Christmas weekend. You can make a pitch for wind and solar, but there won’t be enough in the way of these technologies for decades to come (if ever) to support the transition.
12 ITD snowplows hit in December, more than all season last year
With the early winter's much-needed precipitation, comes an unprecedented number of accidents. The post 12 ITD snowplows hit in December, more than all season last year appeared first on Local News 8.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
USDA awards funding for 12 renewable energy projects in southern Idaho
In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy and combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho, said USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto in a press release. The projects, overseen by businesses and...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
One of the Most Expensive Homes In Idaho is an Entertainer’s Paradise
What does one of the most expensive houses in Idaho look like?. Before we look at the pictures let's talk about this remarkable property. A house that's listed for $21,850,000 is going to be hard to sell. It was listed in September of this year, and I don't think the seller will be wavering on the price.
Saturday evening's online weather update {12/31/2022}
It’s estimated that 49% of accidents will involve drunk drivers. A toll that will not just effect drivers, but paramedics, police officers, and fire departments as well. This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tips for a successful lawn and garden
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For garden lovers across Idaho, the winter can be a bleak time as you watch and wait to see what will survive the cold Intermountain West winter. Having perennial plants can make preparations for spring much easier in your yard and garden, but the big question is what will actually survive the colder months?
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
Idaho’s largest for-profit employer is laying off workers next year. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Micron plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% next year. The Boise company, which makes memory chips used in digital devices, wrote in an SEC filing that the job cuts are the result of “challenging industry conditions.”. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
