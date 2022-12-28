Read full article on original website
Green River EMS responds to reported explosion in Green River
December 30 – At approximately midnight last night, December 29, Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald’s in Green River. Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home...
Green River swim results from Laramie meet
December 30, 2022 — The Green River High School boys swim team competed in the Laramie Holiday Pre-Invite meet Thursday in Laramie. In total, nine Wyoming high school teams competed in the meet. Green River will compete in Laramie again today in the Holiday Invite. Top Five Wolves performances...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 31, 2022 – January 1, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
McKenzie Home receives donation from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Trona Valley Federal Credit Union made a $10,000 financial contribution to the McKenzie Home project today at the Green River Branch. The McKenzie Home is a project that begin over a year ago with the vision of turning the now-vacant Washington Square into a support center for single mothers. Plans for the home include being a transitional home, supportive counseling and training, preservation and utilization of a historical landmark in the community, serving local businesses, becoming self-sustaining, and representing the State of Wyoming and the community.
Newly elected State, County, and local officials to be sworn in
January 1, 2023 — Many swearing-in ceremonies of local and state elected officials will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow, the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials will take place at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. Those taking the Oath of Office will be Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 1, 2023
Today – Snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Tonight – Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around...
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
Sweetwater County financials receive a clean opinion from independent auditors
The annual audit examines financial statements to ensure they are presented fairly in all material aspects and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This year’s report found no inconsistencies or discrepancies in Sweetwater County ledgers. As for overall financial health, the audit noted a decrease of $8.97 million...
