URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS. * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO