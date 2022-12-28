Read full article on original website
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties
On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side Mountains. South of 198 and Buena Vista. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 430 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have diminsihed, but higher than normal winds 15 to 25 mph. will continue through the day. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
..PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING BEFORE 900AM... There are still areas of fog across portions of the waters. surrounding Eastern Long Island. There are also patches of dense. fog where visibilities are locally reduced to less than 1 NM. The fog is expected to decrease and eventually dissipate later. this...
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Windsor Locks;Sun and some clouds;53;34;WSW;6;61%;2%;2. _____
