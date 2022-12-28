ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford-area firefighter dies after shift on Christmas Day

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1mhp_0jwx6HCd00

The North Park Fire Protection District in Machesney Park is mourning the loss of a firefighter.

The fire protection district announced firefighter/engineer Brian Rehnberg, 50, died shortly after returning home from his shift on Christmas Day.

Details on Rehnberg's death are unknown, but the fire protection district said his death is being treated as a line of duty event.

Rehnberg had been with North Park Fire since 2008. He started in the fire service as an explorer with the Rockford Fire Department and began his fire service career with the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District in 1999.

Rehnberg also served as an EMT with Lifeline Ambulance and the Kirkland Fire Protection District.

"He was a loving friend, mentor and an outstanding firefighter whose passion was providing caring andcompassionate service to the public. Brian’s love and passion for the fire service was unmatched andunwavering," Chief Joel Hallstrom said in a statement.

Memorial services are planned for Jan. 3 at the Indoor Sports Center, 8800 East Riverside, in Loves Park. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m.

A procession will depart from the memorial services to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 South Mulford Road, where his final call will be dispatched.

