Orange Park, FL

News4Jax.com

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

57-year-old crashes into tree, killed: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on First Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach just after 6 a.m. One person was dead when crews arrived, according to JFRD. Another person escaped the building on their own. JFRD crews rescued a dog from the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL
News4Jax.com

River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose your view: New Year’s Eve fireworks

Do you want to watch the fireworks shows around Northeast Florida from the comfort of your own home? It’s as easy as pressing play above or you can now by watching our live streams available online and on News4JAX+. Choose from our raw feeds or live cameras of fireworks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

