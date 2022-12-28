Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
Store hours for Jacksonville: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Related
News4Jax.com
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
News4Jax.com
Annual warning: Leave celebratory gunfire out of your New Year festivities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks will ring in the start of the New Year, but firing guns in the air should not. Celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal and police advise leaving firearms out of New Year’s festivities. Firing celebratory shots into the air might seem harmless, but it...
News4Jax.com
57-year-old crashes into tree, killed: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
News4Jax.com
46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on First Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach just after 6 a.m. One person was dead when crews arrived, according to JFRD. Another person escaped the building on their own. JFRD crews rescued a dog from the...
News4Jax.com
DUI crash survivor who lost brother, unborn twins now pays for NYE Uber rides for others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This past year has been about emotional healing for Raquel Haralambou. The day after Christmas in 2020, Haralambou and her family were hit by a drunk driver in St. Augustine. Haralambou was seriously injured. The crash killed her brother, Jimmy, and her unborn twin girls, Jennie...
News4Jax.com
Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
News4Jax.com
‘We can’t give them the answers they want’: After violent 2022, many murders remain unsolved
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As 2022 comes to a close, many local families impacted by violence still wait for answers in their loved one’s cases. News4JAX records show this year, the number of homicides in Jacksonville rose nearly 27% from 2021. As of Dec. 27, there had been 165 homicides, 127 of which were classified as murders.
News4Jax.com
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville records 900 catalytic converter thefts in 11 months as thieves steal auto parts at alarming speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned Jacksonville police alone worked 900 cases of catalytic converter theft in the first 11 months of 2022. Many cases involve multiple vehicles at the same address, making the total number of converters stolen greater than 900. A catalytic converter is designed...
News4Jax.com
Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve. It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St....
News4Jax.com
River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
News4Jax.com
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 11-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that has no cure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eleven-year-old Corey Kerrin is just like any other kid his age. Fun, energetic, loves TikTok and getting a fresh haircut. “This is my favorite one, this is Jacksonville,” Kerrin said. “When you go downtown in Jacksonville, you see the green and red bridge.”. Drawings...
News4Jax.com
Where are the best views for New Years Eve fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In typical fashion, Jacksonville is ringing in the New Year with its annual fireworks show downtown on Saturday night. The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space. This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge...
News4Jax.com
Choose your view: New Year’s Eve fireworks
Do you want to watch the fireworks shows around Northeast Florida from the comfort of your own home? It’s as easy as pressing play above or you can now by watching our live streams available online and on News4JAX+. Choose from our raw feeds or live cameras of fireworks...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville ranked No. 2 in Forbes ‘best places to live in Florida’ 2022 list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Well, would you look at that!. Jacksonville was ranked the second-best place to live in Florida in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Jacksonville beat...
News4Jax.com
Nikki Kimbleton set to exit Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration, leave Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City of Jacksonville Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is set to leave Mayor Lenny Curry’s Administration, the city announced Thursday. According to the city, she and her family are relocating to the Denver, Colorado, area at the end of January. “It’s been an honor...
Comments / 0