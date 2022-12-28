ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping Title 42 is wrong. It won't solve the border crisis

By Elvia Díaz, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court got it wrong.

Continuing to use Title 42 to quickly expel asylum seekers on health grounds is heartbreaking – and utterly wrong.

Among the conservative justices, only Neil Gorsuch had the audacity to see through the ugly immigration politics and to say it unequivocally.

“The only plausible reason for stepping in,” Gorsuch wrote in his dissent with fellow justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, is because of the states’ concerns over border security.

You don’t have to be a legal scholar to arrive at the same conclusion. The Trump administration invoked Title 42 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to expel immigrants without due process to contain the spread of the virus.

President Biden tried to end it, kicking off a legal battle with Republicans who want to keep using Title 42 merely as border security – not over health concerns.

Pandemic's over. This is a different emergency

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court conservative majority granted a request from Republicans in 19 states, including Arizona, to keep Title 42 while legal arguments are made over its future.

“But the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,“ Gorsuch wrote, expressing what everyone knows, even if few care which measures and tools are utilized to keep foreigners out.

The “courts,” Gorsuch continued, “should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency.”

He couldn’t have said it better.

Crisis delayed:Release of migrants onto Yuma streets averted, for now

The pandemic crisis is over. The Biden administration has miserably failed to deal with the onslaught of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, triggering an extraordinary but different sort of crisis.

More than 2.4 million migrants have been expelled under Title 42 since 2020 – under both Trump and Biden. These are “individuals presenting themselves to seek humanitarian protection under our laws,” according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

That has stranded tens of thousands of migrants along the Mexican side of the border waiting to ask asylum, some of whom undoubtedly grow tired of waiting or fear for their lives and try to cross illegally.

Don't use the court to legislate immigration

Nobody denies the U.S. has the right and responsibility to secure its borders with Mexico and Canada.

But Title 42 specifically denies foreigners their legal right to ask for refuge. Letting them seek asylum doesn’t mean they should get it automatically. It only means that – a first step toward a legal process to determine if the individual meets the U.S. criteria to be granted asylum.

That’s why keeping Title 42 is so wrong.

Gorsuch got it right, saying “We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort.”

There’s no denying that Republicans are using the court to legislate immigration policies instead of working with Democrats to do the hard job themselves.

The Biden administration has failed everyone when it comes to immigration. He promised humane reforms and orderly processes. Instead, Biden has left a chaotic border catastrophe to simmer with dire consequences for migrants, asylum seekers, Mexico, border cities and Americans truly concerned over drug trafficking.

Advocates say they have “documented thousands of kidnappings, assaults, and killings in Mexico against people who were expelled or denied entry due to Title 42.”

Locally, some advocates helping refugees say they’re often overwhelmed, unable to keep up with the sheer number of people coming to their doors and clamoring for humane immigration reform.

What Biden - and Republicans - must do

That hasn’t happened in part because Republicans in Congress, the same ones who blast the current border crisis, won’t work with Democrats.

Biden can’t pass immigration reform on his own. He needs Congress to do it. The House has approved sensible proposals only to see them die in a 50-50 split Senate because not enough Republicans got on board.

Biden’s problem is not articulating and prioritizing clear immigration policies. Republicans, on the other hand, have successfully blocked meaningful immigration proposals only to use the border crisis as political ploys.

Caught in between are throngs of asylum seekers desperate to save themselves and Americans hooked on drugs getting a limitless supply of narcotics that’s killing them in alarming numbers.

If Republicans truly care about border security and combating drug traffickers, they would work with Democrats to improve the asylum-seeking processes, increase work permits to fill American jobs, legalize the law-abiding immigrants already here and beef up ports of entry – where most drugs are smuggled across the U.S.

The question remains. Why won’t they? Why, instead, rely on the courts to legislate immigration policies, as Justice Gorsuch correctly assessed?

We all know the answer. Gorsuch just had the guts to say it.

Elvia Díaz is editorial page editor for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1.

