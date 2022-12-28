ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Marion County Courthouse closes after pipe burst floods the building

By Benjamin Lanka, Marion Star
 3 days ago
The Marion County Courthouse will close through the end of the year after it suffered flooding damage related to the recent winter storm, according to Marion County Judge Warren Edwards.

In a release, Edwards stated that a water pipe and 8 air conditioning units have burst at the historic courthouse because of the freezing temperatures over the past week.

"As a result, we are in the process of cleaning up two inches of standing water on the first and second floors of the building, as well as significant water damage on the third and fourth floors," he wrote in a release.

As a result, Edwards announced the courthouse will be closed at least for the the remainder of Wednesday and all of Thursday and Friday to allow crews to clean up the mess. He said he is still determining when the courthouse will be able to reopen or if the county will have to establish a temporary courthouse location.

Edwards stated the probation department will operate remotely in the meantime, as they did during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those on pretrial release and community control sanction will continue to be monitored and expected to comply with the conditions of their supervision. Court staff will also be working remotely to the extent possible, Edwards said.

The courthouse closure comes a day after the Ohio Statehouse suffered massive internal flooding from a burst pipe, also attributed to the freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend.

