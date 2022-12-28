Grindhouse fighters go 4-0 at Newtown Athletic Club

It was a grind, but all worth it.

Fighters from Grindhouse MMA & Fitness, a mixed martial arts school in Lower Southampton, went 4-0 during a recent competition at the Newtown Athletic Club.

In the main event, Grindhouse Warrior and professional fighter Shawn Stefanelli won his bout to improve to 3-2 as a professional fighter and in the process win the Art of War Featherweight Champion.

Anis Abdulloev, who joined Grindhouse last year after coming to the U.S. from Tajikistan, went the distance and took the win with a split decision victory.

Christian Hannigan won his second fight after winning a unanimous decision and is now 2-0, with other wins in Muay Thai kickboxing competitions.

The opening bout featured Isaiah Herring winning his second amateur fight, this one by submission in the first round.

While these fighters are at the top of their game, the Grindhouse has classes for everyone, including kids, teens, adults, and caters to all levels — beginner, intermediate, and amateur and professional athletes. For details, visit www.grindhousemma.com or stop by AFC Fitness, 1040 Mill Creek Drive.

Holiday heroes:These players turned in the top performances of the week heading into the break

Two-sport star:Ryan Zuckerman gives Pennsbury basketball big boost after committing to Pitt for baseball