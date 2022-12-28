ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

D.C. Scorecard: Cohen catches the omnibus, Kustoff passes

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fm3Ce_0jwx5re400

The city’s two Congressmen split their votes Friday, Dec. 23, on the $1.7 trillion omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 that keeps the federal government operating.

The ‘yes’ vote by Democratic U.S. Representative Steve Cohen of Memphis and the ‘no’ vote by Republican U.S. Representative David Kustoff of Germantown also demonstrate the different political views of the bill.

Cohen touted $46.4 million in funding within the complex, lengthy legislation for projects in the 9th Congressional District.

In an emailed press release detailing the spending, Cohen said the final version of the bill addresses “some of our nation’s greatest challenges while making direct investments in Memphis’s economy.”

By the House guidelines, each Congressman could request up to 15 community projects for funding in the coming fiscal year.

Cohen went to the limit with requests for 15 projects including three University of Memphis research projects totaling $22.6 million. Those projects also were included in the National Defense Authorization Act approved and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Kustoff signaled his intention to vote no on the omnibus bill before Friday’s vote.

So did Republican U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

And with more aid for Ukraine included in the omnibus bill, as well as funding for immigration programs at the border with Mexico, Hagerty said it amounted to a plan to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty while not protecting the U.S. border.

Hagerty had proposed an unsuccessful amendment that would have allowed border patrol agents to turn back those seeking asylum at the border if agents believe the importation and smuggling of fentanyl is involved in the crossing.

As Biden signed the defense authorization bill into law this week, Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn was watching closely for her amendment that removes the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. soldiers.

Blackburn thanked Republican U.S. Senate leaders and blasted “woke political mandates.”

On Twitter, Cohen criticized former President Donald Trump for rallying Republican opposition on the issue and for bashing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for leading the Republican Senators who voted for the omnibus bill.

Blackburn and Hagerty were vocal in their criticism of Biden administration plans to send some of those crossing into the U.S., and seeking asylum in the U.S., to Tennessee as they await hearings.

The Biden administration planned to do away with the federal Title 42 rule, which limits such entries into the country because of the COVID pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court kept Title 42 in place in a post-Christmas decision, pending a full ruling in the case in 2023.

“These are individuals who have been abused,” Blackburn said prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Women and children are being physically and sexually abused. We know that the (drug) cartels are running the border on the Mexico side.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750

While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
OHIO STATE
WKRN

Controversy over migrants coming to Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee, along with both Tennessee senators, sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the federal government not to send an unspecified number of migrants to Tennessee. Controversy over migrants coming to Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee, along with both Tennessee senators, sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s ahead for Ohio’s unsettled political maps?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state’s U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
OHIO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stories of 2022: Redistricting, legislators’ legal issues and a Black town fights government

Mason, Tennessee Last March, Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower issued an unusual appeal to residents of Mason, Tenn., a small majority-Black town in West Tennessee whose finances were in complete disarray. Jason Mumpower’s suggestion that the town cede its charter, ending more than 150 years of self-governance, drew national attention after local Black leaders fought to […] The post Stories of 2022: Redistricting, legislators’ legal issues and a Black town fights government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy