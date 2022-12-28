D.C. Scorecard: Cohen catches the omnibus, Kustoff passes

The city’s two Congressmen split their votes Friday, Dec. 23, on the $1.7 trillion omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 that keeps the federal government operating.

The ‘yes’ vote by Democratic U.S. Representative Steve Cohen of Memphis and the ‘no’ vote by Republican U.S. Representative David Kustoff of Germantown also demonstrate the different political views of the bill.

Cohen touted $46.4 million in funding within the complex, lengthy legislation for projects in the 9th Congressional District.

In an emailed press release detailing the spending, Cohen said the final version of the bill addresses “some of our nation’s greatest challenges while making direct investments in Memphis’s economy.”

By the House guidelines, each Congressman could request up to 15 community projects for funding in the coming fiscal year.

Cohen went to the limit with requests for 15 projects including three University of Memphis research projects totaling $22.6 million. Those projects also were included in the National Defense Authorization Act approved and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Kustoff signaled his intention to vote no on the omnibus bill before Friday’s vote.

So did Republican U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

And with more aid for Ukraine included in the omnibus bill, as well as funding for immigration programs at the border with Mexico, Hagerty said it amounted to a plan to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty while not protecting the U.S. border.

Hagerty had proposed an unsuccessful amendment that would have allowed border patrol agents to turn back those seeking asylum at the border if agents believe the importation and smuggling of fentanyl is involved in the crossing.

As Biden signed the defense authorization bill into law this week, Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn was watching closely for her amendment that removes the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. soldiers.

Blackburn thanked Republican U.S. Senate leaders and blasted “woke political mandates.”

On Twitter, Cohen criticized former President Donald Trump for rallying Republican opposition on the issue and for bashing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for leading the Republican Senators who voted for the omnibus bill.

Blackburn and Hagerty were vocal in their criticism of Biden administration plans to send some of those crossing into the U.S., and seeking asylum in the U.S., to Tennessee as they await hearings.

The Biden administration planned to do away with the federal Title 42 rule, which limits such entries into the country because of the COVID pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court kept Title 42 in place in a post-Christmas decision, pending a full ruling in the case in 2023.

“These are individuals who have been abused,” Blackburn said prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Women and children are being physically and sexually abused. We know that the (drug) cartels are running the border on the Mexico side.”