Three found dead near submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY — On Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle, where three individuals were found dead.

A 1997 Toyota 4Runner was found in Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Tuesday, and state police are still trying to figure out the exact date the vehicle washed off the road.

Two males, ages 11 and 17, were discovered dead on the riverbank. Another 30-year-old male was found inside the vehicle when it had been pulled out of the river.

State police say that the vehicle was likely swept away as the truck tried to cross the river at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane, which is on private property. They, along with Virginia Department of Emergency Management search teams, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office are still searching for two more individuals believed to have been passengers. None of the individuals were related.

The incident remains under investigation.

