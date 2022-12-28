After the recent weather we’ve been having, not only in the Pacific Northwest but across the United States, it was not fun to be on the roads. For some reason, at least to me, it seemed that TikTok and other social media were focused on Seattle and all that excitement the city had with the ice. Not only with people slipping and parked cars suddenly sliding away but the people trying to drive in treacherous conditions. It was enough to give the rest of the world a bad impression of Seattle drivers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO