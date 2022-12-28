ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU searches for new chancellor as Arvizu’s contract expires in 2023

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmCBv_0jwx4w1U00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents authorized Wednesday and instructed the university’s administration to begin working with the board to search for NMSU’s new chancellor.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu signed a five-year contract with the university in 2018. The contract expires June 30, 2023. The board plans for the search to be transparent and to fully engage NMSU’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, community members and other stakeholders across the region.

The regents also paid tribute to Arvizu for helping NMSU achieve increased enrollment, spending on research and overall development.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nmsuroundup.com

NMSU Board of Regents to search for a new chancellor

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu will no longer head the university when his contract expires in June 2023. The announcement came from a statement sent out late Wednesday morning on Dec. 28 from the Board of Regents. “Today, the New Mexico State University Board of Regents authorized and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP falls to Rice 72-69 in OT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball was edged out by Rice, 72-69, in overtime at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. That was UTEP’s second consecutive game that went into overtime and second consecutive loss in Conference USA play. After they entered halftime down 32-25, UTEP fell behind as many as 15 points […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado, Franklin to meet in finals of Raising Canes Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’ll be a Battle for the Westside in the finals of the Raising Canes Holiday Tournament. Rivals Coronado and Franklin will meet in the championship game on Friday at 1 p.m., after emerging victorious in the semifinals on Thursday. Franklin took down El Dorado, cruising past the Aztecs 48-37 in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
EL PASO, TX
whereverfamily.com

Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Why not us Aggies?

At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response. Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked […]
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women’s basketball handed 62-53 loss from Rice

HOUSTON, Texas – UTEP led for over 29 minutes of game action, but a late Rice run proved to be the difference in a 62-53 loss on Saturday in the Tudor Fieldhouse. Trailing 52-50 with 4:25 remaining, the Owls (10-2, 1-2 C-USA) closed the game by scoring 12 of the final 13 points to top the Miners […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy