NMSU searches for new chancellor as Arvizu’s contract expires in 2023

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents authorized Wednesday and instructed the university’s administration to begin working with the board to search for NMSU’s new chancellor.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu signed a five-year contract with the university in 2018. The contract expires June 30, 2023. The board plans for the search to be transparent and to fully engage NMSU’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, community members and other stakeholders across the region.

The regents also paid tribute to Arvizu for helping NMSU achieve increased enrollment, spending on research and overall development.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.