Cleveland.com

23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement

More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
GOBankingRates

Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
960 The Ref

What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
KANSAS STATE
Money

How to Save for Retirement — Even if You’re Still Paying Off Debt

Debt repayment is an increasingly common standard line item in the monthly budget. About two-thirds of Americans carry debt, according to a Wealth Watch survey from mutual life insurance company New York Life. Credit card debt, home loans and auto debt are the most common, the survey found. In the...
Fortune

Title loans: A risky and expensive way to borrow money in a pinch

You typically have 15 to 30 days to repay the loan principal, plus any interest charges. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. There are a number of ways to borrow money in a pinch. A title loan is a short-term loan that may be particularly appealing to...
CBS Philly

Don't start student-loan repayments next month, government says

The federal government has reminded student-loan borrowers that they don't need to worry about repaying their debt in January.While lawsuits against President Joe Biden's targeted loan relief are pending in court, the Department of Education pointed out that borrowers can hold off on making payments for a little while longer. "You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January," the Education Department said in an email sent to borrowers Friday morning.  "We don't think it is right to ask borrowers to pay on loans they wouldn't have to pay were it not for...
themomkind.com

How Much Can Low-Interest Consumer Loans Save You Over Time?

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Are you curious about the possibility of lowering the total amount of your regular payments? Or eliminate your financial obligations in a shorter period? When you consolidate your debt, you can choose from two distinct types of loans, each of which comes with competitive interest rates.
techvisibility.com

IBR, or earnings-established cost, is a federal cheer that enables education loan individuals while making repayments based on the money

In principle, it is better but it can occasionally damage borrowers. And this, when you see those who have money broadening no matter if they have been expenses. Yet not, when the made use of properly you might shell out IBR with the particular funds while and work out most money toward directed money to help you rapidly lower you to simultaneously. This may have a look cutting-edge however it is rather easy, you take as much income as you are able to and you will pay off one certain student loan at a time.
CNET

Using Home Equity for a Down Payment on a Second Home

Owning a second home can be a worthwhile investment if you're able to use it to generate income or enjoy it as a vacation home. And one way to purchase a second property is with a home equity loan -- as long as you're aware of the risks inherent in borrowing against any equity you've built up in your primary residence.

