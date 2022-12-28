ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 17 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Fields had a disappointing fantasy output in Week 16 against a tough defense (Bills), but he should bounce back in Week 17 with the best QB matchup of the week. The Lions are allowing a league-high 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. Over the last two weeks, they have even allowed Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to each score 19+ points against them. Fields had a week-winning performance in Week 10 against the Lions, putting up 39.4 fantasy points. He should be ranked as a top-three QB this week.
NFL

Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve; season likely over

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has officially been placed on injured reserve, ending his chances of playing in the regular season and almost certainly ending his 2022 campaign. Tannehill (ankle) theoretically could be activated for the AFC Championship Game, if Tennessee were to make it that far. However, the Titans...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule). There's a lot on the line for the Jets and Seahawks in Sunday's matchup, with both teams still in playoff contention. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen are also looking to bolster their Defensive Rookie of the Year résumés -- and that's exactly what happens when each defender records a pick.
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Jaguars Preview: Divisional Show Down

In an AFC South Division clash, the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Day from NRG Stadium. The Texans have beaten the Jaguars nine times in a row. The Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak Sunday with a 19-14 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills threw the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to upset the Titans and get back into the win column.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

The NFL Players Association is set to have its own All-Pro team for each season going forward. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFLPA is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11. Voting for the 2022 season is open through Jan. 4.

