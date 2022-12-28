Read full article on original website
How the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday Night Football
Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Former Titans QB has a bold take on who Tennessee should start at QB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They were massively short handed once again due to injuries. That being said, they performed better than expectations against one of the top teams in the NFC. It was a close game for about three and a half...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
Tennessee Titans Get Crushing Injury News on Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
In a devastating development for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season is over. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve. Schefter noted that Tannehill had ankle surgery last week. This may give him more time to recover and ...
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 17 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Fields had a disappointing fantasy output in Week 16 against a tough defense (Bills), but he should bounce back in Week 17 with the best QB matchup of the week. The Lions are allowing a league-high 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. Over the last two weeks, they have even allowed Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to each score 19+ points against them. Fields had a week-winning performance in Week 10 against the Lions, putting up 39.4 fantasy points. He should be ranked as a top-three QB this week.
NFL
Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve; season likely over
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has officially been placed on injured reserve, ending his chances of playing in the regular season and almost certainly ending his 2022 campaign. Tannehill (ankle) theoretically could be activated for the AFC Championship Game, if Tennessee were to make it that far. However, the Titans...
NFL
NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule). There's a lot on the line for the Jets and Seahawks in Sunday's matchup, with both teams still in playoff contention. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen are also looking to bolster their Defensive Rookie of the Year résumés -- and that's exactly what happens when each defender records a pick.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game
Lamar Jackson continues to miss practice and now will miss his fourth straight game when the Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17.
Texans vs. Jaguars Preview: Divisional Show Down
In an AFC South Division clash, the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Day from NRG Stadium. The Texans have beaten the Jaguars nine times in a row. The Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak Sunday with a 19-14 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills threw the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to upset the Titans and get back into the win column.
NFL
New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he takes a closer look at players who could use a fresh start in the new year. In the NFL, the end is rarely pretty for...
NFL
Top 51 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Geno Smith headline early rankings
The list of NFL quarterbacks headed for free agency in 2023 is long. The list of wide receivers, offensive linemen and cornerbacks is short. In general, this is a shallow crop of free agents at the top, but plenty of starters will hit the open market. I can't remember there ever being such a small gap between No. 10 on the board and No. 50.
NFL
NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players
The NFL Players Association is set to have its own All-Pro team for each season going forward. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFLPA is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11. Voting for the 2022 season is open through Jan. 4.
