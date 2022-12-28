Read full article on original website
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
WYFF4.com
Rutherford County man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
SPINDALE, N.C. — A Rutherford County man is ringing in 2023 $1 million richer, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Gary Krigbaum of Spindale is the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Krigbaum’s won just after midnight during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with...
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
live5news.com
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
North Carolina woman wins $700k lottery prize while picking up a biscuit
A North Carolina woman's trip to a supermarket to buy biscuits ended in the purchase of a winning, $700,000 lottery ticket.
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
FREMONT, N.C. (WGHP) — Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street […]
Next Mega jackpot winner could be multi-millionaire by 2023; jackpot climbs again
A North Carolina resident just might become the world's newest multi-millionaire before the ball drops on New Year's Eve.
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
WXII 12
Odd items dropped each year to ring in the New Year in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No doubt about it, North Carolina has its fair share of odd items that are either dropped or raised to ring in the New Year. In Raleigh, a huge acorn will drop to ring in the New Year. The 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn made up of copper and steel pays tribute to the city, as it's also known as the “City of Oaks.”
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kiss951.com
10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try
Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name. Really, you...
Virginia Beach college student wins $1 Million off $30 scratch ticket
Gomez, who is a college student, told Lottery officials that she was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket, and none of them initially believed it was a winner.
NC trooper, married dad of 2 in health fight after rare cancer discovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change. Earlier this year, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered […]
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
