ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Alyssa Tienda & Triston Montgomery plan to exchange vows December 30th

Erik and Amanda Tienda of Levelland, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Alyssa Tienda to Triston Montgomery, son of Brandy and Kenny Montgomery of Levelland. The bride-elect is the the granddaughter of Oralie and Ruben Gutierrez; Bobby and Mona Tienda and the late Ynasio...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
LAMESA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy