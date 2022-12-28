Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
One killed after crash in South Lubbock on Friday afternoon, police said
Police were called at 1:04 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 8300 block of Indiana Avenue.
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter preparing for influx of runaway animals after New Year’s Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re planning on popping fireworks or having a New Year’s celebration this weekend, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has some tips on making sure your furry friends don’t end up at the shelter. Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says, “We...
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
fox34.com
LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
KCBD
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
‘It’s frustrating’: Residents at Raiders Walk left without hot water for days during Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents at Raiders Walk apartments were left in the dark with no explanation as to why they were without hot water for over a week during the Christmas holiday, they told KLBK news on Friday. After the South Plains weather hit into the single digits, it caused many to struggle with their […]
Rabies case confirmed in Hockley Co. Saturday
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of additional infected animals, nor any reports of human infection.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
levellandnews.net
Alyssa Tienda & Triston Montgomery plan to exchange vows December 30th
Erik and Amanda Tienda of Levelland, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Alyssa Tienda to Triston Montgomery, son of Brandy and Kenny Montgomery of Levelland. The bride-elect is the the granddaughter of Oralie and Ruben Gutierrez; Bobby and Mona Tienda and the late Ynasio...
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
LPD warns the public on drunk driving ahead of New Year’s Eve
While many will be cracking fireworks on New Year’s Eve, Lubbock Police will be cracking down on drunk driving. Lieutenant Eric Quijada with LPD said law enforcement presence will be heavier the last night of the year since these are the busiest nights for DUI and DWI arrests.
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
KCBD
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
2 Lubbock burglars hit Water Rampage on Christmas, LPD report said
Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
