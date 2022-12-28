LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.

