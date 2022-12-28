Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
WLBT
Residents at Lake Serenity View seeing little to no water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson remains in a water crisis. Part of the city’s boil water notice is lifted, but it’s only for some areas. If you get your water from the Jackson Maddox Road Well system, you no longer have to boil your water.
WLBT
Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
WAPT
Boil water advisory lifted for well system connections and some surface water connections
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water advisory residents on the well water system and for surface water connections in the 39211 zip code. According to the city's third party water manager, Ted Henifin, testing will continue in the Saturday for the remaining portions of the surface water system with the goal of having results cleared on Sunday to allow us to lift the order for the remaining zip codes served by the surface water system.
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
WAPT
Some Jackson residents say they can't get through when calling 311 about water issues
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who are elderly or disabled and need water delivered to them have been asked by the city to call 311 for help. But many have called 16 WAPT News saying they couldn't get through. "I did leave them a message to call me back...
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WAPT
Well at Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide nonpotable water for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
WLBT
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0