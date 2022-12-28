Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot
AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Sheriff
* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Teenagers Injured in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 11 pm on US 59 at US 71, 2 miles west of Savannah. The 17-year old male driver crossed the center of the roadway and travelled off the south side of the highway, down an embankment where the vehicle struck a traffic sign. The vehicle returned to the roadway and went off the side of the roadway again, down an embankment where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police readying for New Year’s holiday, encourages planning if going out
BEATRICE - The New Year’s holiday falls on a weekend this year and the Beatrice Police Department is making preparations to keep the southeast Nebraska town safe. Captain Dan Moss says one of the main things the department is preparing for, is patrolling impaired drivers on the roads. In doing so, the department will keep close watch on any traffic violations.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying woman
MANHATTAN - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying a woman and the vehicle pictured in this story. According to the Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office, the woman is a person of interest in the fraudulent use of a debit card to make a purchase at Menards, at 515 McCall Road in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15th.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury man detained on drug, tampering violations
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police report the December 19th arrest of a 36-year-old Fairbury man, on drug and tampering allegations. Macon Kaer was arrested after an officer stopped a vehicle he was driving in the thirteen-hundred block of Court Street, that had expired license plate registration stickers. The driver was unable to provide proof of registration and insurance.
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
News Channel Nebraska
Arlene Bohling, 76, of rural Table Rock
Arlene Lorraine Bohling was born to Vyrle and Lillian (Lohman) Strayer on July 22, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She grew up in the Palmyra area. Arlene was baptized in 1958 in the Baptist Church in Palmyra and was confirmed July, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sterling, Nebraska. Arlene attended Palmyra Schools and obtained her GED March 6, 1981.
News Channel Nebraska
Edna Neel Bloodworth
Edna Neel Bloodworth, 96, passed away peacefully in her home in Searcy, AR, Wednesday, December 21. Born September 16, 1926, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Cecil Neel and Alice Nickel Neel, she was the second of nine children in her family. Thus, she became almost a second mother to rest of her siblings, even to the point of collecting and boiling water for the births of some of her youngest. The family was responsible for running a farm for the owner, so learning the rewards of hard labor came early and often. Still, she talked of the fun on the farm enjoying simple things as a child.
News Channel Nebraska
Brownville parts ways with water operator
AUBURN - The Auburn Board of Public Works was notified last week that the Village of Brownville has terminated water operator services. Water and Wastewater Manager Alan Slater provided documents and supplies to Brownville. The keys were turned over on Dec. 15 to a member of the Brownville council. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Yvonne Ann Parde
Yvonne Ann Parde, 66, of Beatrice passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born January 27, 1956 in Beatrice to Alfred and Mae Spilker Parde. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. Yvonne received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Peru State College in 1977 and her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University in 1987. Yvonne worked as the Occupational Therapy Supervisor at the Lincoln Regional Center and as the Director & Assistant Professor in Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Clarkson College in Omaha. She was most recently employed as a Registered Occupational Therapist II at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, antiquing and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her love of animals.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
News Channel Nebraska
A heads-up for 2023....higher property valuations possible in Gage County
BEATRICE – Something to dread looking forward in 2023……the very real prospect of higher local property valuations. The reason?...high sales prices for homes and agriculture land. Those prices make up the market used over a three-year period to determine property valuations, under state law. Gage County Assessor...
News Channel Nebraska
Debate continues over making planning commission members contact information public
BEATRICE – It appears Gage County officials are leaning toward establishing an official county e-mail address to enable people to get in contact with or send information to county planning and zoning commission members. Recently, an issue was raised about direct contact with commission members. At issue has been...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn and Pierce boys to play for Shootout title; Pender and Wayne clash for girls' title
WAYNE, Neb. – Auburn and Pierce will square off in the boys’ championship of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, while hometown Wayne will meet Pender in the girls’ final at Wayne State's Rice Auditorium. Iowa State football signee Ben Brahmer topped his day-one point total by erupting...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce boys outlast Auburn, Pender girls top Wayne to claim Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout titles
WAYNE, Neb. – Champions have been crowned at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne, with the Pender girls and the Pierce boys claiming tournament titles. It took double overtime, but Pierce maintained its unblemished record with a 50-39 win over perennial power Auburn. Though Pierce held the early...
