Transfer, PA

Consider recycling live Christmas trees for fish habitats

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
 3 days ago

(WKBN) — Your snowmen are melting outside and your Christmas tree decorations are coming down. Instead of tossing your live Christmas tree, consider recycling it instead.

The Army Corps of Engineers at the Shenango River Lake is accepting trees. You can drop them off at the recreation area on Lake Road in Transfer.

Army Corps of Engineers warns about frozen lakes

Instead of ending up in a landfill, they put the trees in the lake, where they become perfect habitats for fish.

“That attracts smaller fish and attracts predatory species and it just helps the life cycle of fish,” said Reilly Frable, a park ranger with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Make sure your tree is free of decorations before you donate it.

The Army Corps of Engineers is accepting trees until Jan. 20.

