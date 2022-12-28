Read full article on original website
Pandemic fundraising and new beginnings: The 10 most-read nonprofit stories of 2022
After nearly two years of contending with a pandemic that brought fundraising uncertainty and growing community needs, West Michigan nonprofits spent 2022 finding new ways to serve and capturing much-needed federal relief funding. MiBiz’s top-read nonprofit stories of 2022 featured new beginnings, as some organizations brought on new leaders, missions...
Family owned C-store operator Davis Oil acquired by Majors Management
BATTLE CREEK — Davis Oil Co., a convenience store operator with 21 locations in West Michigan, has sold to Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management LLC. The asset purchase of family-owned Davis Oil and its affiliates marks the entry into the Michigan market for Majors Management, an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a motor fuels distributor.
