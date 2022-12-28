Grimes County Animal Rescue awaits move into new building and establish permanent yearly fundraiser at Fairgrounds

Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
Grimes County Commissioner David Dobyanski given final recognition after 8 years on court
As the years comes to a close, one elected official in Grimes County will be heading out of office. Commissioner of Precinct Two David Dobyanski, who lost his re-election bid a few months ago, attended his final meeting on December 22nd, after 8 years on the court. “In recognition of...
mocomotive.com
Volunteers, church members work to preserve 123-year-old Willis church building
Volunteers and church members are coming together to preserve an 123-year-old historic Black church in Willis that has served generations of the same families. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Volunteers-church-members-preserve-Willis-church-17683962.php.
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
KBTX.com
One person dead in Burleson County crash
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. OFFICIALS TO BE SWORN IN FOR NEW TERMS SUNDAY
New and returning officials in Washington County will begin their first or next terms in office at a swearing-in ceremony on New Year’s Day. Elected officials and the public will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday in the district courtroom of the Washington County Courthouse for the oath of office, following the 2022 elections.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam that could be affecting residents in Brazos County. There is someone pretending to be a detective or investigator with the sheriff’s office that is calling and asking to submit money or gift card numbers to pay an outstanding warrant.
mocomotive.com
5 exciting new restaurants coming to Montgomery County in 2023
The start of a new year also brings new and diverse dining experiences to Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Montgomery-County-restaurants-for-2023-17672629.php.
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
KBTX.com
Longtime barber shop in College Station closes after 67 years of service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After more than 60 years of service, owner Jesse Medina is closing his doors to the Aggieland Barber Shop. Medina is a longtime resident of Bryan. After he served in the military, he brought home his passion for cutting hair. He was hired at the barber...
KBTX.com
Bryan man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in custody, now in hospital
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period is now in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound received prior to his arrest in the Benchley area Friday afternoon. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, was found in an area west...
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
mocomotive.com
Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin
The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
KBTX.com
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
kwhi.com
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Hears From Parents Who Want Improvements At Consolidated High School Facilities
Two members of the Consolidated High School athletics booster club express their dissatisfaction with College Station ISD (CSISD) school board members and administrators about athletic facilities. During the public comment portion of December’s CSISD board meeting, the parents of Consolidated students called for equity in facilities with College Station High...
YAHOO!
Montgomery airport closed after American Airlines employee killed
An American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in an accident on the ramp at the Montgomery Regional Airport around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday night. The identity...
East Texas News
Two killed in early morning crash
TRINITY — The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 94 in Trinity that occurred Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:06 a.m., a 1999 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on 94. Reports indicate the driver was traveling at a...
