Paige’s Butterfly Run donates money to help children with cancer and their families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly Run continuing its tradition of giving. The non-profit donating $230,000 to the Upstate Foundation on Wednesday, to help children with cancer.

Childhood cancer, an unimaginable journey for kids and their families.

“This area is a very, you know, has one of the highest childhood poverty rates and cancer is affecting people of both poverty and well-to-do,” said Dr. Melanie Comito, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Providing the best care, while also taking the financial burden off their families.

“People don’t realize when a child gets diagnosed with cancer. Somebody usually has to stop working. Incomes go down but the bills keep coming,” said Dr. Comito.

Chris Arnold of Baldwinsville, experiencing something similar, after being told his 6-year-old daughter had Leukemia.

“This is all done in memory of my daughter Paige who was a patient at University hospital. There was no Golisano back in 1993 and 1994. Sadly she passed away in 1994 from a bone-marrow transplant,” said Arnold.

Paige’s Butterfly Run was created soon after in 1997. Since then, the organization has raised more than $4.5 million to help children with cancer. This year’s donation will help with that and more.

“It helps fund our child life programs, activities we may have in the hospital, out of hospital activities and help them have some normal life,” said Comito.

The money will also be used for families with food and gas expenses, pediatric cancer research and other services. A donation so crucial, especially with the need continuing to grow.

“The need continues to grow. It’s happening nationally, it’s happening locally, families are just stretched thinner with everything going on with the economy and everything so these needs are even larger,” said Dr. Comito.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital serves 17 counties across the Central New York Region.

Paige’s Butterfly Run is always taking donations. Click here if you’re interested in making a donation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.