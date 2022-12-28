ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Corps of Engineers warns about frozen lakes

By Abigail Cloutier
 3 days ago

(WKBN) – The Army Corps of Engineers is warning people about safety on frozen lakes, especially as temperatures rise throughout the week.

They warn that no ice is safe ice, even if it looks thick enough.

The engineers do not measure ice thickness on the Shenango River Lake and say it’s up to your own discretion.

Rescue mission houses over 100 during cold weekend

They do advise to wear safety equipment and to not go out alone.

“Be safe, wear a float jacket, bring ice axes with you — the whole safety procedure,” said Reilly Frable, a park ranger with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Frable added that it’s always better to have more safety equipment, even if you don’t think you need it.

