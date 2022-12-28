ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district

Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case

SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area

Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA to offer free OC Bus rides to safely ring in 2023

The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular destinations around Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Help save a life by donating blood

Do you have a new year’s resolution to help others? The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on January 11 from 10 AM-4 PM at the Cypress Community Center.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits

There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023

Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress

Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person

On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Westminster police officers seized guns, drugs and fake IDs during a vehicle stop

During the day shift, alert Westminster Police Department patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drugs and fraudulent identification cards. The three occupants of the vehicle were...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

To Kill a Mockingbird Book Drive

Segerstrom Center of the Arts is pleased to partner with CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) Foundation to hold a book drive for their Family Resource Center. In the spirit of celebrating one of the great American novels, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, patrons are encouraged to donate books throughout the run of the play (December 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023) to help CHOC provide books to patients, parents and siblings.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman

Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim

Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Philanthropy Snapshot: Judith Hendler

Huntington Beach artist Judith Hendler has been creating her own path since she was a child. She gained national attention when her jewelry appeared on a 1980s TV show. Now she’s focused on keeping young people engaged with art and bringing it to the community. Hendler made her statement...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy