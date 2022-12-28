Read full article on original website
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
CDF Labor Law Expands Leadership Team for 2023, Elevates Three Attorneys to Partner
IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor, employment and business immigration law firm CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is proud to announce the elevation of three outstanding attorneys to partner. These individuals are among the close to 50 CDF attorneys who aggressively defend and guide employers through the challenging legal landscape in California.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
OCTA to offer free OC Bus rides to safely ring in 2023
The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular destinations around Orange...
Help save a life by donating blood
Do you have a new year’s resolution to help others? The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on January 11 from 10 AM-4 PM at the Cypress Community Center.
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits
There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
Anaheim native fires a 50-caliber machine gun under instruction aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Fattarousovargas instructs Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Lizeth Flores, left, from Anaheim, Calif., as she fires an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine...
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
Westminster police officers seized guns, drugs and fake IDs during a vehicle stop
During the day shift, alert Westminster Police Department patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drugs and fraudulent identification cards. The three occupants of the vehicle were...
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
To Kill a Mockingbird Book Drive
Segerstrom Center of the Arts is pleased to partner with CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) Foundation to hold a book drive for their Family Resource Center. In the spirit of celebrating one of the great American novels, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, patrons are encouraged to donate books throughout the run of the play (December 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023) to help CHOC provide books to patients, parents and siblings.
Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman
Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
Philanthropy Snapshot: Judith Hendler
Huntington Beach artist Judith Hendler has been creating her own path since she was a child. She gained national attention when her jewelry appeared on a 1980s TV show. Now she’s focused on keeping young people engaged with art and bringing it to the community. Hendler made her statement...
