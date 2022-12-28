ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

B98.5

The Definitive List Of New Years Eve Events In Maine

Even though the pandemic has changed a lot about how we live our lives, it still seems like New Years Eve is the ultimate party night. It is the one night of the year where people who would not normally stay up till midnight, do. If you have decided this...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
OXFORD, ME
WCVB

Anthony's Favorites: Maine's lucrative glass eel industry

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to a close, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: Chronicle's examination of the lucrative glass eel industry in Maine, where licenses are hard to come by and the so-called "elvers" draw upwards of $2,000 a pound.
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events

Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
MAINE STATE
WGME

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage

ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

Winter Ice Safety Tips

Winter is one of the greatest seasons to enjoy the Maine outdoors but Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife urges yo to do so safely. Please keep in mind that ice conditions are always changing. There are many factors to consider when determining whether the ice conditions are safe, and they can vary from day-to-day and from one water body to the next.
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
MAINE STATE
