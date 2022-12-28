Read full article on original website
Comedian Ali Wong dined at San Francisco restaurant Burma Superstar
San Francisco is this comedian's hometown.
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch
Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Rules Over New Year’s, Global Gross Hits $1.38 Billion
Audiences rang in 2023 with a trip to Pandora, as James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the holiday box office. The ambitious — and staggeringly expensive — science-fiction epic has been in the works for years, blowing past several release dates as Cameron figured out a way to expand his story of a race of alien creatures struggling against hostile invaders over a planned five-films. He also labored to create new technology that would allow him to do performance capture work underwater. The wait appears to have been worth it. “Avatar: The Way of Water” brought...
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 2022 with Sweet Duet at Home
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrated each other on New Year's Eve, sharing a video of a relaxed acoustic duet performance from their couch. The couple, with Bacon on guitar, sang a personal rendition of Paul McCartney's song "Every Night," originally released on his debut solo album, McCartney, in 1970.
SFGate
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
SFGate
‘Friends’ Fans: Get Up Close And Personal On The Set In Sf
Want to hang out in Central Perk? Pose on the orange couch in front of the fountain? Look through the peephole on the purple door with the yellow frame? Or perhaps purchase the picture frame?. You can. There's still time to catch "The Friends Experience," an interactive photo-opportunity and retail...
