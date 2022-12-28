ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene

By Erica Garner
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week.

Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack Street in Abilene.

Because they elected to remain anonymous, the lucky individual who won the $3 million will not be identified.

This was the 9th of 12 $3 million prizes to be claimed in the game.

