WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week.
Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game.
The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack Street in Abilene.
Because they elected to remain anonymous, the lucky individual who won the $3 million will not be identified.
This was the 9th of 12 $3 million prizes to be claimed in the game.
